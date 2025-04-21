PSA Forum: MILO to discuss upcoming summer sports clinics

MANILA, Philippines — The summer season catches up with the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum as it features the coming MILO Sports Clinics in its session Tuesday, April 22, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

MILO Head of Sports Carlo Sampan will announce the latest edition of the highly awaited summer event as part of its commitment in bringing Sports for All.

Joining Sampan in the weekly public sports program are Ricky Lim (Association for the Advancement of Karatedo), coach Julie Amos (BEST Center), Gerhard Mamawal (Children’s Tennis and Sports Management, Inc), Jeanette Obiena (Philippine Pole Vault Club), Rocky Samson (Philippine Taekwondo Association), Karen Caballero (Philippine Sepak Takraw Association) and Nikki Cheng (Philippine Skating Union).

The 10:30 a.m. session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.