^

Sports

PSA Forum: MILO to discuss upcoming summer sports clinics

Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 2:21pm
PSA Forum: MILO to discuss upcoming summer sports clinics

MANILA, Philippines — The summer season catches up with the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum as it features the coming MILO Sports Clinics in its session Tuesday, April 22, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

MILO Head of Sports Carlo Sampan will announce the latest edition of the highly awaited summer event as part of its commitment in bringing Sports for All.

Joining Sampan in the weekly public sports program are Ricky Lim (Association for the Advancement of Karatedo), coach Julie Amos (BEST Center), Gerhard Mamawal (Children’s Tennis and Sports Management, Inc), Jeanette Obiena (Philippine Pole Vault Club), Rocky Samson (Philippine Taekwondo Association), Karen Caballero (Philippine Sepak Takraw Association) and Nikki Cheng (Philippine Skating Union).

The 10:30 a.m. session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

MILO

MILO SPORTS

PSA FORUM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scottie, Kings hopeful of great things

Scottie, Kings hopeful of great things

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Bridesmaids twice in Season 49, Barangay Ginebra is hell-bent on finally getting the ring for itself in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on red-hot Bugna

All eyes on red-hot Bugna

15 hours ago
Kathryn Bugna is set for another title romp, aiming to extend her remarkable winning streak against a fresh set of rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey slows down with 71

Hoey slows down with 71

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Rico Hoey failed to make headway on moving day, submitting a one-under 71 to find himself eight down in the Corales Puntacana...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline drubs Al Naser

Creamline drubs Al Naser

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
On international stage, the Creamline Cool Smashers know what it takes to represent flag and country.
Sports
fbtw

Politics hurting NBA

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
The National Basketball Association is plagued with politics, on a larger scale than most other institutions.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarines, Suzuki aim for titles anew as JPGT Sherwood fires off

Sarines, Suzuki aim for titles anew as JPGT Sherwood fires off

4 hours ago
Consistency will be Lisa Sarines’ key weapon as she aims for a second straight victory in the Luzon Series of the Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey ties for 12th as Higgo triumphs; rookie Lindblad scores LPGA breakthrough

Hoey ties for 12th as Higgo triumphs; rookie Lindblad scores LPGA breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rico Hoey carded a late birdie to salvage a 71 in a challenging final round at the Corales Puntacana Championship, finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Growling Tigresses send WMPBL finals to winner-take-all Game 3

Growling Tigresses send WMPBL finals to winner-take-all Game 3

4 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas lived to fight another day, surviving Pilipinas Aguilas, 69-64, in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all...
Sports
fbtw
Piastri power rules in Saudi as Max pays the penalty

Piastri power rules in Saudi as Max pays the penalty

4 hours ago
McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Red Bull pole sitter Max Verstappen to lead the world championship...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with