Growling Tigresses send WMPBL finals to winner-take-all Game 3

Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 11:00am
Growling Tigresses send WMPBL finals to winner-take-all Game 3
Isioma Onianwa of UST
WMPBL

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas lived to fight another day, surviving Pilipinas Aguilas, 69-64, in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all match in the 2025 Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament Finals, Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With Kent Pastrana and Eka Soriano misfiring, the Growling Tigresses found heroes in the form of Oma Onianwa and Rachelle Ambos — who both stepped up to keep their team alive in the tournament backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Onianwa delivered on both ends in the final seconds, sinking a floater to extend their slim 67-64 lead to a 69-64 advantage with just 17 seconds remaining, then sealing the hard-fought win with a clutch block on Melody Cac’s 3-point attempt.

The Nigerian center, who was limited to just six points in their 86-95 double-overtime loss in Game 1, logged a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for UST.

Meanwhile, Ambos, who saw just four minutes of action and scored only two points in the series opener, erupted for 13 points on an efficient 71% shooting, providing the Growling Tigresses a crucial boost as Pastrana was held to just eight points — despite grabbing 12 rebounds — and Soriano was limited to just one in the win.

“Syempre proud na bumawi. Actually nung first game nandun din naman ‘yung effort and energy namin. Alam naman natin ‘yung Game 1 very heartbreaking loss kasi it could have gone either way,” said UST head coach Ged Austria.

“Sobrang proud na nanalo ngayon, but of course kahit nanalo kami this game, there’s still a lot more work to do. Things to improve on, marami. Kitang kita naman, which is pagaaralan namin bukas,” he added.

Karylle Sierba chipped in 12 markers for the Growling Tigresses, while CJ Maglupay flirted with a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds as they worked their way back from an 11-point deficit in the first half.

With everything on the line, UST and the Pilipinas Aguilas are set for a winner-take-all showdown on Wednesday, 6.p.m. at the same venue.

On the other hand, Alexis Pana, Elaine Etang, and Mar Prado delivered their usual numbers but failed to get ample support as they suffered their first loss to the Growling Tigresses in the tournament backed by sponsors Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

Pana stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight boards, five assists, four steals, and a block for the Aguilas, while Etang and Prado contributed 14 and 12 markers, respectively.

The scores:

UST 69 - Onianwa 17, Ambos 13, Sierba 12, Maglupay 8, Pastrana 8, Pescador 4, Reliquette 4, Danganan 2, Soriano 1, Bron 0, Tacatac 0.

Pilipinas Aguilas 64 - Pana 17, Etang 14, Prado 12, Apag 8, Cabinbin 5, Adesguna 2, Guytingco 2, Omopia 2, Ramos 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15, 35-26, 54-46, 69-64

GROWLING TIGRESSES

OMA ONIANWA

UST

WMPBL
