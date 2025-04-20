Bugna eyes to stretch win streak in PPS Capiz netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Kathryn Bugna is set for another title romp, aiming to extend her remarkable winning streak against a fresh set of rivals in two age categories at the Vistec Roxas National Juniors Tennis Championships, which unfurls Monday, April 21, at the Villareal Sports Complex in Capiz.

With five victories across various age divisions in recent PPS-PEPP tournaments, Bugna is not just the player to watch but the one to beat in this Group 2 event. She earned the top seeding in both the girls’ 14- and 16-and-under divisions.

Bugna, the pride of Batang Onay Tennis Club from Brgy. RSB La Carlota City, will face strong opposition from the likes of Abby Castigador, Mikaela Chavez and Keisha Fungo in the 14-U class, while Atila Deocampo, Anne Lentija, Ysa Quanico, Ysabella Cordovero, Joy Opaño, Rose Tubongbanua and Fungo will try to stop Bugna in the 16-U category.

Bugna recently captured two titles at MAC’s Crankit tournament in Valle Verde, Pasig, and swept three age categories in Iloilo. However, she chose to skip the 18-U division this week. This paves the way for Aleeva Suace and Frances Lozada to contend for top honors in the five-day tournament forms part of the nationwide talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

In the girls’ 12-U class, Kate Chavez and Castigador are expected to lead the charge, alongside Marie Balbon, Aiyesha Tenorio, Maxine Oquendo and Grace Madjos.

On the boys’ side, a fierce battle is anticipated in the 18-U division featuring Raphael Lamata, Derrick Guillano, James Perlas and Gian dela Cruz, while Anthony Castigador, Andrian Rodriguez, Phine Billones, and Perlas are among the top contenders in the 16-U bracket.

Castigador is also the top seed in the boys’ 14-U division, which includes Francisco De Juan III, Antonio To-Ong and Billones. De Juan, Rai dela Cruz, Andre Mejia and Ariel Nacar are expected to vie for supremacy in the 12-U division.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports, also includes the 10-U unisex category with Kianne Alturino, Miguel Chavez, Grace Madjos, and Marie Balbon among the frontrunners.

Additionally, the Legends division will see action in the 40s, 50s, and 60s age groups, along with the Classified Doubles B and C classes. For details, contact PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development Director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.