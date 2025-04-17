^

Sports

Cool Smashers shift focus to AVC Champs League challenge

Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 3:32pm
Cool Smashers shift focus to AVC Champs League challenge
Creamline Cool Smashers
(STAR / Russell Palma)

Games on Sunday

(Philsports Arena)

10 a.m. - Taipower vs Hiphing (Pool B)

1 p.m. - Baic Motor vs Iran (Pool C)

4 p.m. - Creamline vs Al Naser (Pool A)

7 p.m. - Queensland vs PLDT (Pool D)

MANILA, Philippines — Turning heartbreak into hunger, the Creamline Cool Smashers are setting aside the sting of their recent Premier Volleyball League setback to channel their full energy into redemption mode.

Rather than dwell on the end of their All-Filipino Conference title streak, the decorated squad is embracing the challenge ahead as the Cool Smashers dive into the 2025 AVC Women’s Champions League, which kicks off Sunday, April 20, with renewed resolve and reinforced firepower.

“We have to move on quickly, especially with the AVC coming up. I think the players have already bounced back,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino, confident in his battle-tested core’s ability to reset and refocus.

The stakes are massive, and so are the obstacles. Drawn into Pool A, Creamline is set to clash against continental giants — nine-time Kazakhstan Women’s Volleyball League champion Zhetysu VC and Jordanian powerhouse Al Naser.

But Creamline isn’t coming in empty-handed.

On top of their tried-and-tested PVL stars, including Bernadeth Pons, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Pangs Panaga, the team is fielding a potent mix of imports and veterans that could shift the balance of power.

Leading the charge is returning import Erica Staunton, the 2024 Reinforced Conference Most Valuable Player, whose chemistry with Creamline is already deeply ingrained. Alongside her are 6-foot Kazakh middle blocker Anastassiya Kolomoyets and 6-foot-4 Russian outside hitter Anastasya Kudryashova — a duo that brings not just size and power but familiarity with Zhetysu VC, having previously played for VC Kuanysh.

“I’m excited to be back. I love these girls and I love playing with this team,” said Staunton. “Getting to face different competition just makes it more exciting.”

And it’s not just firepower on deck. The cerebral presence of veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan-Villarete adds another layer to Creamline’s playmaking arsenal. Teaming up with three-time PVL Best Setter Kyle Negrito, they form a savvy quarterback duo capable of steering the Cool Smashers in high-pressure scenarios.

“Sometimes, you just have to accept the hard stuff, make adjustments, and treat it as an opportunity to grow,” said Villarete in Filipino, embracing the chance to learn and lead.

With team captain Alyssa Valdez’s leadership, Michele Gumabao’s sharp instincts, and the steady floor defense of liberos Kyla Atienza and Denden Lazaro-Revilla, Creamline’s recovery arc is taking shape — not just as a comeback story, but a campaign to make waves on the continental stage.

Anchoring the net are Panaga, Bea De Leon, Kolomoyets and Lorie Bernardo — a middle rotation designed to match up with Asia’s best.

The Cool Smashers debut in the tournament against Al Naser on Sunday at 4 p.m., followed by a highly anticipated duel against Zhetysu VC on Monday at 7 p.m.

One loss doesn’t define a dynasty. For Creamline, the real test begins on Easter Sunday.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Recommended
