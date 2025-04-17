^

Mavericks oust Kings, stay in NBA playoff race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 1:01pm
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Klay Thompson #31 high fives Anthony Davis #3 and Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks after Davis made a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the NBA play-in tournament game at Golden 1 Center on April 16, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / AFP 

MANILA, Philippines -- The Dallas Mavericks kept their flickering playoff hopes alive after eliminating the Sacramento Kings, 120-106, in their play-in tournament matchup Thursday morning (Manila time) at the Golden 1 Center in California.

Dallas, the reigning Western Conference champion, pulled away in the second quarter and never looked back to set the final play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Mid-season acquisition Anthony Davis powered the Mavericks with 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Klay Thompson chipped in 23 markers and five boards.

The Kings were leading by two, 29-27, at the end of the first quarter.

But Dallas waxed hot and unleashed a backbreaking 20-6 run capped by a Naji Marshall dunk to gain control of the game, 47-35, in the second quarter.

A DeMar DeRozan layup halted the run, but it could not stop the Mavericks’ charge.

A split from the line by Domantas Sabonis cut the deficit to 11, 46-57, but Dallas, led by Davis, Thompson and PJ Washington, ended the half with a 14-2 run to take the 71-48 advantage.

The home team could not stage a comeback, as the lead grew to as much as 26 points, 80-54, after a triple by Davis with 8:31 left in the game.

Washington scored 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Dallas. Brandon Williams provided the spark off the bench with 17 points of his own.

DeRozan top-scored for the Kings with 33 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Zach LaVine chipped in 20 markers and nine dimes.

Dallas, earlier this year, traded away superstar Luka Doncic for Davis in one of the most surprising deals in NBA history.

But shortly after, the Mavericks saw bad break after bad break. Davis was injured and later, Kyrie Irving was sidelined for the year after an ACL tear.

But the big man was able to return with a few games remaining in the eliminations, and suited up in time for the play-in tournament.

The winner of the Dallas-Memphis matchup will take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the West’s first round.

