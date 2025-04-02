^

Ilagan Isabela to host two legs of The Asian Tournament

April 2, 2025
Ilagan Isabela, headed by Mayor Jay Diaz (right) has agreed to stage the two legs of The Asian Tournament this coming August and December. Joining Mayor Diaz are his sons (from left) board member Evyn Jay Diaz, Jeao Diaz, councilor Jayve Diaz and Nudge+ managing director Nori Uy.

MANILA, Philippines — The newly established, 10,000-seater Capital Arena in Ilagan, Isabela will be the site of the two legs of The Asian Tournament in August and December this year.

The local government of Ilagan agreed to host the staging of two events of this fastest-growing Asian tournament, which has been traveling in different parts of the region and this bustling city from the corn capital of the Philippines is now beginning to make its presence felt as the new sports hub by agreeing to host two legs of this international event.

Present during the meeting were Mayor Jay Diaz, who was joined by his sons —  Councilor Jayve Diaz, Jeao Diaz and Board Member Evyn Jay Diaz — as well as Nori Uy, managing director of Nudge+, who represented the Asian Tournament being its official coverage partner.

“If we were able to bring the Asian Tournament in different Asian countries and provinces in the Philippines, why not bring it to my hometown Isabela,” said Uy.     

The Diaz family, on the other hand, is excited to stage another sporting milestone in the city.

“We really want to make our city as the new sports hub of the province,”  Jeao said.

Jeao is also the co-team owner of the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the MPBL.

Ilagan Isabela also hosted several major local and international sporting events in the past, including the Asian Youth Athletics event, Palarong Pambansa and PRISAA.

Just recently, the Capital Arena also opened the new season of the MPBL where the Cowboys are the latest expansion squad.

The Diaz family is also looking on staging a few more events while bracing for the hosting of The Asian Tournament, an event where former NBA stars Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins also participate.

