Tour of Luzon execs pay courtesy call to Clark Development Corporation chief
April 2, 2025 | 11:49am
Officials of the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2025 on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Clark Development Corporation President and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera.
Photo shows, from left, Ms. Zoraida Camelo, VP Jose Miguel R. de la Rosa, Rizalito Fabula (BCDA), PCEO Atty. Devanadera, DuckWorld PH Chairman Pato Gregorio, and Mr. Pey Gutierrez (MPTC).
