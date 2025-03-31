^

Sports

Brownlee faces second anti-doping violation

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 5:32pm
Brownlee faces second anti-doping violation
Justin Brownlee (32)
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee’s Gilas Pilipinas stint in the forthcoming FIBA Asia Cup might be in peril.

For the second time around, the Gilas naturalized player is facing an alleged anti-doping violation that could keep him out for the Asian tournament slated on August 5-17 in Saudi Arabia.

No less than the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Monday confirmed that Brownlee “has received notice of an adverse analytical finding” on one of his random tests.

“Brownlee is currently dealing with the situation aided by his US-based lawyers,” the local federation said.

As per the US Anti-Doping Agency, "an AAF is a report from a WADA-accredited laboratory that identifies the presence of a prohibited substance and/or its metabolites or markers in a sample. This is commonly referred to as a positive test."

Reports surfaced on Brownlee’s test result on Monday night, days after yet another loss of Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup against the TNT Tropang Giga, before SBP released a statement just Monday.

It remains unclear what substance it was, in which tournament Brownlee got the AAF notice or if he would be handed out another suspension given the multiple games he’s been into with Gilas in the entire FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the PBA with Barangay Ginebra as its resident import.

Brownlee played in all three windows of the Asia Cup Qualifiers that started in February 2024 until February this year as Gilas advanced to the Asia Cup by finishing second with a 4-2 slate in Group B behind New Zealand.

He also saw action in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, putting yet another heroic performance as Gilas had a stellar semifinal run marked by a stunning upset of world No. 6 Latvia.

Before that, the 35-year-old American-Filipino came off a three-month provisionary suspension he opted to serve instead of requesting for a B-sample after testing positive during the 19th Asian Games in China – where Gilas won a gold medal after 61 years – for Carboxy-THC, a compound linked with cannabis.

It’s not a performance-enhancing drug but still falls under one of the banned substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Still, the SBP cleared that nothing is certain as of now with regards to Brownlee’s status pending an official verdict from FIBA, whether as a pro in the PBA or as a national team player for Gilas.

“The SBP wishes to clarify that FIBA has not issued any official ruling as of date,” said the SBP.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

SAMAHANG BASKETBOL NG PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
We are one

We are one

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The “Basketball Balik-Tanaw” summit organized by Dr. Michael Rico Mesina attracted pillars from many facets of...
Sports
fbtw
Mensik shocks Djokovic to win Miami Open

Mensik shocks Djokovic to win Miami Open

7 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Altalettes, Squires clash in crucial tiff

Altalettes, Squires clash in crucial tiff

19 hours ago
The Perpetual Help Junior Altas seek to seal the top seeding in the NCAA Season 100 Juniors Basketball Tournament when they...
Sports
fbtw
Angels knocking on All-Pinoy finals

Angels knocking on All-Pinoy finals

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Petro Gazz stalwart Jonah Sabete felt they would need to be tougher and better if they’re to sustain their run and get...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt

Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
 Different time, similar result.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AVC Beach Tour back in Nuvali

AVC Beach Tour back in Nuvali

19 hours ago
Action returns to Santa Rosa City at the Nuvali Sand Courts By Ayala Land with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s hosting...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines bets ready for Junior World

Philippines bets ready for Junior World

19 hours ago
Four rising golf stars, fresh off a grueling qualifier at The Country Club, are brimming with confidence as they gear up for...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics, Thunder roll on

Celtics, Thunder roll on

19 hours ago
The NBA champion Boston Celtics and Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City continued their march to the playoffs on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open

Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open

19 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered her way to the Miami Open title on Saturday, beating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs bounce back, trounce Lady Tamaraws

Lady Bulldogs bounce back, trounce Lady Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Coming off its first loss in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, National University vented its ire on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with