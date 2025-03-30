^

Sports

Rebisco AVC beach volley tourney slated in Nuvali

Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 3:42pm
Rebisco AVC beach volley tourney slated in Nuvali
Ramon (Tats) Suzara.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines -- Action returns to Santa Rosa City at the Nuvali Sand Courts By Ayala Land with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) hosting of the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Second Nuvali Open from Wednesday, April 2, to Saturday, April 5.

AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also head of the PNVF, said that 18 women’s pairs from eight countries and 22 men’s tandems from 11 nations are seeing action in the first of two major international beach volleyball tournaments scheduled this year at Nuvali.

“The Philippines has become the epicenter of beach volleyball in Asia as proven by this tournament that will gather a total of 40 teams from 11 countries,” said Suzara, who’s also the executive vice president of the world body FIVB, or International Volleyball Federation.

“With these top teams coming over, we not only showcase elite beach volleyball but provide our national teams the opportunity to further sharpen their skills,” added Suzara of the tournament presented by volleyball staunch supporter Rebisco.

The Philippines has four teams in the women’s competitions and three in the men’s contest.

The women’s pairs are Khylem Hari Progella and Sofiah Shanain Pagara, Sunnie Kalani Villapando and Jenny Gaviola, Alexa Polidario and Lorien Isobel Gamboa and Kathrina Epah and Honey Grace Cordero.

Seeing action in the men’s side for the country that will host in September the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship Philippines 2025 are James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, Edwin Tolentino and Lerry John Francisco and Ronniel Rosales and Alexander Jhon Iraya.

The foreign challenge will come from Australia (3 women and 3 men teams), Thailand (3 and 3), China (2 and 2), Japan (3 and 3), Hong Kong (1 and 1), Uzbekistan (1 and 1), Malaysia (1 women) and New Zealand, Iran and Indonesia with two men’s pairs each.

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open

Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open

9 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka won the Miami Open on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), beating American Jessica Pegula 7-5...
Sports
fbtw
Grand Slam doors open up for Eala

Grand Slam doors open up for Eala

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
President Marcos hailed Alex Eala for her extra-ordinary feat that put the country on the world map of tennis. “We...
Sports
fbtw
Alex in Wonderland

Alex in Wonderland

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Not since the glory days of legend Felicisimo Ampon who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 1952 and 1953 has...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine tennis: From Ampon to Eala

Philippine tennis: From Ampon to Eala

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Before Alex Eala, the newest sensation of Philippine sports, it was the legendary Felicisimo “Totoy” Ampon, who...
Sports
fbtw
'Special' to equal Ronaldo's Real Madrid goal record, says Mbappe

'Special' to equal Ronaldo's Real Madrid goal record, says Mbappe

9 hours ago
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said it was special to match Cristiano Ronaldo's first season tally of 33 goals for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Banged-up Hollis-Jefferson recounts Game 7 ordeal

Banged-up Hollis-Jefferson recounts Game 7 ordeal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Banged up and all, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson anchored the TNT Tropang Giga to another PBA championship.
Sports
fbtw
'Real work starts now': Eala welcomes new opportunities after Miami Open

'Real work starts now': Eala welcomes new opportunities after Miami Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The end of a majestic run in the 2025 Miami Open is only the beginning for Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala.
Sports
fbtw
How a remarkable Miami Open run would impact Alex Eala&rsquo;s future

How a remarkable Miami Open run would impact Alex Eala’s future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, a girl put the whole world on notice.
Sports
fbtw
Messi returns - and scores inside two minutes

Messi returns - and scores inside two minutes

5 hours ago
Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami after his injury layoff and scored just two minutes after entering as a second-half...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with