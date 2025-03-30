Rebisco AVC beach volley tourney slated in Nuvali

MANILA, Philippines -- Action returns to Santa Rosa City at the Nuvali Sand Courts By Ayala Land with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) hosting of the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Second Nuvali Open from Wednesday, April 2, to Saturday, April 5.

AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also head of the PNVF, said that 18 women’s pairs from eight countries and 22 men’s tandems from 11 nations are seeing action in the first of two major international beach volleyball tournaments scheduled this year at Nuvali.

“The Philippines has become the epicenter of beach volleyball in Asia as proven by this tournament that will gather a total of 40 teams from 11 countries,” said Suzara, who’s also the executive vice president of the world body FIVB, or International Volleyball Federation.

“With these top teams coming over, we not only showcase elite beach volleyball but provide our national teams the opportunity to further sharpen their skills,” added Suzara of the tournament presented by volleyball staunch supporter Rebisco.

The Philippines has four teams in the women’s competitions and three in the men’s contest.

The women’s pairs are Khylem Hari Progella and Sofiah Shanain Pagara, Sunnie Kalani Villapando and Jenny Gaviola, Alexa Polidario and Lorien Isobel Gamboa and Kathrina Epah and Honey Grace Cordero.

Seeing action in the men’s side for the country that will host in September the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship Philippines 2025 are James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, Edwin Tolentino and Lerry John Francisco and Ronniel Rosales and Alexander Jhon Iraya.

The foreign challenge will come from Australia (3 women and 3 men teams), Thailand (3 and 3), China (2 and 2), Japan (3 and 3), Hong Kong (1 and 1), Uzbekistan (1 and 1), Malaysia (1 women) and New Zealand, Iran and Indonesia with two men’s pairs each.