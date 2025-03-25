^

Sports

Pinoyliga Global expects bigger participation next year

Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 7:57pm
Pinoyliga Global expects bigger participation next year
Pinoyliga Cup tournament director Benny Benitez (2nd from left) formally welcomes the Nagoya Gakuin University basketball teams led by its head coach Hideki Takenoshita as well as men’s team captain Hayate Mitsuhashi and women’s team captain Rika Uenohara for the Global Invitational Cup during a media briefing at the Games Ville Sports Bar in Mandaluyong City.

Games Wednesday

(UST Quadrecentennial Gym, Manila)

9:30 a.m. – UE vs UST (men’s)

11 a.m. – UP vs UST (women’s)

(Tanduay Gym, Manila)

2 p.m. – Nagoya Gakuin vs EAC (men’s)

MANILA, Philippines — As the Pinoyliga ushered in a new tournament with international flavor via the Global Invitational Cup, an official of Pinoyliga is already thinking of next year with hopes of more participants particularly from collegiate teams from different parts of the globe.

Benny Benitez, tournament director of Pinoyliga Cup, said that having five teams each in the men’s and women’s categories in the first year of the Global Invitational is an achievement already, as Nagoya Gakuin University and Filipino-American Nation select joined three local schools.

The goal for next year, he said, is to invite more schools from other countries.

“It’s a dream come true for Pinoyliga Cup to finally have a tournament with international flavor. We’re very happy they accepted our invitation to play in the Global Invitational Cup,” said Benitez in a media briefing Monday night held at the Games Ville Sports Bar in Mandaluyong City.

“We’re hopeful that this is the start of many more Global Invitational tournaments, with more teams joining like of course Japan (again next year), Korea, Taiwan, US, Australia and New Zealand,” Benitez added.

Nagoya Gakuin coach Hideki Takenoshita, whose men’s and women’s basketball teams are considered top squads in Japan playing in different regional and national tournaments, said they are excited to play here knowing the physical brand of play in the Philippines.

“We played De La Salle University (in Japan), and we know they (Filipinos) play physically. We’re ready, we’re excited and we’ll try to win all our games here,” said Takenoshita.

Aside from Fil-Am Nation, which the Nagoya Gakuin University will face on Thursday at Tanduay Gym in Manila, the visiting team will also play University of Santo Tomas (Tuesday at UST gym), Emilio Aguinaldo College (Wednesday at Tanduay Gym) and University of the East (Saturday at Paco Arena).

In the women’s category, Nagoya Gakuin lost to the UST Lady Tigers (68-55), will face the Women's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) All-Stars (Thursday at Tanduay Gym), Ateneo (Friday at Tanduay Gym), and UP (Saturday at Paco Arena).

BASKETBALL

PINOYLIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bold move paying off

Bold move paying off

21 hours ago
On the heels of yet another stunning win at the Miami Open, Alex Eala of the Philippines credited her family for her steady...
Sports
fbtw
Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

Eala stuns world No. 5 in historic Miami Open win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala’s Cinderella run continued with the biggest win not only of her career but of the entire Philippine tenn...
Sports
fbtw
Keys says she felt 'a little flat' in stunning Miami Open loss to Alex Eala

Keys says she felt 'a little flat' in stunning Miami Open loss to Alex Eala

1 day ago
Australian Open champion Madison Keys crashed out of the Miami Open on Sunday (Monday Manila time) suffering a shock loss...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls trample Nuggets; Tatum down as Celtics edge Kings

Bulls trample Nuggets; Tatum down as Celtics edge Kings

7 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls knocked off another Western Conference contender, beating the short-handed Nuggets, 129-119, in Denver for...
Sports
fbtw
Game 6: Tropa to fight &lsquo;like hell&rsquo;

Game 6: Tropa to fight ‘like hell’

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Down but not out, TNT is committed to put up a big fight and stop Barangay Ginebra from delivering the kill shot and ascending...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos see contrasting results in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Filipinos see contrasting results in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Filipino Valorant players ended up with mixed results in the opening weekend of the Valorant Champions Tour-Pacific Stage...
Sports
fbtw
Wagner, Banchero power Magic over Lakers

Wagner, Banchero power Magic over Lakers

10 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their NBA playoff push, falling 118-106 to the Orlando Magic, who notched...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week

Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week

11 hours ago
Arellano University needed two big hitters to solve the riddle against Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA Season 100...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev marches on in Miami Open; Osaka falls

Zverev marches on in Miami Open; Osaka falls

13 hours ago
Top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to power into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with