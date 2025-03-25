NCRAA set for 31st season

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital and Regional Athletic Association will hold its 31st season with Immaculada Concepcion College eyeing a three-peat feat in basketball starting early next month at a still unspecified date.

NCRAA general manager Buddy Encarnado said the league would continue to help the country produce potential national team players not just in basketball but in other sports as well since they also have volleyball, chess, table tennis, badminton and swimming.

“The NCRAA 31st season, in spite and despite all the obstacles and challenges, will continue to make sure that we will have our share in contributing in the field of sports not only in basketball but in other disciplines as well,” said Encarnado, who was accompanied by a group of NCRAA officials including new president Gerry Sergio of La Salle-Dasma.

Encarnado said the league changed its name since it has accepted schools outside the National Capital Region like La Salle-Dasma, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Laguna, University of Luzon-Dagupan and Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite.

PATTS, PMMS, AIMS, Olivarez College and Bestlink College of the Philippines are the other members.

The league will employ a single-round robin format, knockout quarter and semifinals and best-of-three finals.