Chan's breakthrough: A testament to Philippine golf's rising talent

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 2:25pm
Aidric Chan

MANILA, Philippines — Aidric Chan’s recent triumph at the Lexus Challenge of the Asian Development Tour wasn’t just a personal milestone — it was a testament to the Philippine Golf Tour’s (PGT) role as a launching pad for homegrown talent aiming to compete on the global stage.

His journey from a promising junior golfer to a professional winner in an international event highlights the PGT’s significance in refining the skills and mental fortitude of young Filipino players.

“I can definitely attribute my success to my hard work and my experience in the competitive environment of the PGT,” said Chan, who secured his breakthrough victory in Vietnam, triumphing over none other than former Asian Tour No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan and two other top foreign rivals. His win came one-and-a-half years after topping the PGT Qualifying School in Davao.

“Playing with veterans like Angelo Que, Tony Lascuña and Mars Pucay in the PGT helped build my confidence and expanded my shot selection in competitive environments,” added Chan.

While he had shown early promise in several PGT events, a dream victory on the local circuit eluded him, with his best finish being fourth place.

Beyond skills and experience, Chan credits his family and faith for their unwavering support.

Chan first gained national recognition in 2019 when he won the Junior World Championship’s boys' centerpiece division — a title last won by a Filipino in 1986. The feat, previously achieved by golf legends like Tiger Woods, set high expectations for the young golfer. However, like many transitioning from junior to professional golf, Chan faced a challenging road ahead.

Determined to prove himself, he turned professional in 2024. Despite emerging as the top player in the PGT Q-School, his rookie season was filled with ups and downs. He finished No. 14 in the PGT Order of Merit but showed flashes of brilliance in both local and international tournaments.

The PGT has long served as a proving ground for the country’s top golfers, offering consistent competition and a sustainable livelihood for pro players. Its rigorous schedule and the presence of seasoned veterans create an ideal training environment for aspiring international competitors like Chan.

“My victory says a lot about how much talent there is in the Philippines. It’s tough to win on the PGT, even if I’m playing on familiar courses,” said Chan. “I’ve had my chances, but closing out a tournament, especially when birdies are needed down the stretch, is never easy.”

Before his breakthrough in Vietnam, Chan used his PGT experiences to build resilience. He tested himself against battle-hardened pros like Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban and Que — Filipino golfers who have successfully transitioned to international circuits.

Through these experiences, Chan learned to manage pressure, adapt to different course conditions and refine his strategic approach – skills that proved invaluable in his Lexus Challenge victory.

In Vietnam, Chan showcased the maturity and composure he had developed on the PGT. Despite setbacks, including a double bogey on No. 12 and a bogey on No. 15, he responded with a pitch-in eagle on No. 14 and clutch birdies on Nos. 16 and 17. He finished with an eight-under 205 total, edging out Pagunsan and two others by a single stroke.

“I didn’t expect to win so soon, but I knew that if I stayed close to 8- or 10-under, I’d have a good chance,” said Chan. “My goal was to win in my first year as a pro.”

Though his victory came slightly later than planned, Chan still savored the moment.

“This win is huge – it boosts my confidence, knowing I can win, and knowing I can do it internationally,” he said.

With this victory, Chan has cemented himself as one of the brightest prospects in Philippine golf. More importantly, his success underscores the vital role of the PGT in shaping the next generation of Filipino champions. His journey is far from over, but with the training ground that the PGT provides, the future looks bright for Chan and other aspiring Filipino golfers.

“I think my outlook will remain the same – I won’t force anything, but I’ll give my all every time I compete,” said Chan.

With promising young talents like Sean Ramos, Lloyd Go and Carl Corpus emerging from the PGT, it’s only a matter of time before the next Chan rises to claim victory beyond Philippine shores. As Chan continues his pursuit of competing on golf’s grandest stages, his story serves as an inspiration for young Filipino golfers eager to follow in his footsteps.

AIDRIC CHAN

GOLF
