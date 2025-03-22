^

Sports

ABAP severs ties with IBA

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2025 | 12:00am
ABAP severs ties with IBA
World Boxing, organized in April 2023, was recently given provisional recognition by the IOC Executive Board as the new international federation within the Olympic Movement.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no turning back for ABAP which has dissociated itself from IBA and will participate in events only sanctioned by World Boxing and Asian Boxing.

World Boxing, organized in April 2023, was recently given provisional recognition by the IOC Executive Board as the new international federation within the Olympic Movement. The affirmation led to IOC’s decision to include boxing in the 2028 LA Olympic calendar during its 144th General Assembly in Costa Navarino, Greece, last Thursday. IOC had previously removed boxing after disenfranchising IBA and said it could only be restored if a new international federation would be accredited. World Boxing now has 84 member nations from five continents.

Asian Boxing was established last year as World Boxing’s regional affiliate and is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia. Its creation has diminished recognition of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) which is affiliated with IBA. ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas was at the forefront of fighting for reforms in amateur boxing and played a leadership role in forming World Boxing and Asian Boxing where he is a member of both Boards.

“Asian Boxing is aligned with World Boxing and will have its first Congress this year,” said Vargas. “Asian Boxing and its members have all left ASBC. It passed a resolution to allow non-members to join tournaments as long as they’re part of the region. ABAP believes in the principles that World Boxing stands for – transparency, proper governance, integrity in all aspects of tournament management and financial honesty. All, for the well-being of boxers. This is for their benefit as we owe it to them to provide a better, safer and fair environment to showcase their skills and compete for the highest honors. We celebrate boxing’s return to the Olympic stage and beyond that, to continue building a better and stronger boxing community.”

ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo confirmed declining invitations from IBA and ASBC to join their competitions. The final IBA-sanctioned tournament where ABAP participated was the ASBC Elite Championships in Thailand last December. “IBA promised incentives and we’re still waiting for $12,000 we earned, $4,000 for one boxer and $2,000 each for four but I believe IBA hasn’t also given incentives to boxers from other national federations,” said Manalo.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

8 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton broke the Shanghai lap record to take a stunning pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race as Ferrari...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

8 hours ago
Lisa Sarines proved clutch under pressure, draining a nerve-wracking putt on No. 8 on the final stretch to claim a hard-fought...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories Friday to keep their place inside the magic four in NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

11 hours ago
Arvin Magramo relied heavily on two knockdowns and whipped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto to bag the vacant World...
Sports
fbtw
40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
This year’s Smart Spike Volleyball tournament will be bigger than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSB, Mapua stay on track

CSB, Mapua stay on track

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories yesterday to stay inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
All set for Smart Spike

All set for Smart Spike

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Smart Spike Volleyball tournament, co-presented by Meralco, will stage its eighth edition starting tomorrow at the Meralco...
Sports
fbtw

Rebirth anniversary

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
On March 19, 2024, I entered the hospital and died for the first time. 
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee shakes off injury as Gin Kings square things up vs Tropang Giga in Game 4

Brownlee shakes off injury as Gin Kings square things up vs Tropang Giga in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Before Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals started, it was uncertain whether import Justin Brownlee would be...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with