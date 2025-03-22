ABAP severs ties with IBA

World Boxing, organized in April 2023, was recently given provisional recognition by the IOC Executive Board as the new international federation within the Olympic Movement.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no turning back for ABAP which has dissociated itself from IBA and will participate in events only sanctioned by World Boxing and Asian Boxing.

World Boxing, organized in April 2023, was recently given provisional recognition by the IOC Executive Board as the new international federation within the Olympic Movement. The affirmation led to IOC’s decision to include boxing in the 2028 LA Olympic calendar during its 144th General Assembly in Costa Navarino, Greece, last Thursday. IOC had previously removed boxing after disenfranchising IBA and said it could only be restored if a new international federation would be accredited. World Boxing now has 84 member nations from five continents.

Asian Boxing was established last year as World Boxing’s regional affiliate and is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia. Its creation has diminished recognition of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) which is affiliated with IBA. ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas was at the forefront of fighting for reforms in amateur boxing and played a leadership role in forming World Boxing and Asian Boxing where he is a member of both Boards.

“Asian Boxing is aligned with World Boxing and will have its first Congress this year,” said Vargas. “Asian Boxing and its members have all left ASBC. It passed a resolution to allow non-members to join tournaments as long as they’re part of the region. ABAP believes in the principles that World Boxing stands for – transparency, proper governance, integrity in all aspects of tournament management and financial honesty. All, for the well-being of boxers. This is for their benefit as we owe it to them to provide a better, safer and fair environment to showcase their skills and compete for the highest honors. We celebrate boxing’s return to the Olympic stage and beyond that, to continue building a better and stronger boxing community.”

ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo confirmed declining invitations from IBA and ASBC to join their competitions. The final IBA-sanctioned tournament where ABAP participated was the ASBC Elite Championships in Thailand last December. “IBA promised incentives and we’re still waiting for $12,000 we earned, $4,000 for one boxer and $2,000 each for four but I believe IBA hasn’t also given incentives to boxers from other national federations,” said Manalo.