^

Sports

Alba, Flying Titans soar to PVL semis

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 7:34pm
Alba, Flying Titans soar to PVL semis
It was another masterpiece for Choco Mucho's Mars Alba.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

4 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs ZUS

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho setter Mars Alba will do everything to win.

It showed after Alba came through big again late and helped will the Flying Titans to a pulse-pounding 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 victory over the PLDT High Speed Hitters Thursday and straight to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Part of a two-setter combination employed by Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin late, Alba drilled in an off-speed spike that found an empty hole and gave them a 14-13 lead in the fifth and deciding set before Sisi Rondina unloaded the series-clinching kill.

Thanks to the win, Choco Mucho has booked a ticket to the round-robin semis starting Tuesday at the same Pasig venue.

“Actually, I didn’t expect coach Dante to have me play as a spiker but I will do everything to help the team win,” said an emotional Alba, who had a match-best 22 excellent sets on top of seven hits, including that diamond of a spiker in the clutch.

It was another Alba masterpiece after the 25-year-old former La Salle star also shone brightest in a come-from-behind 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 escape in the last week’s opener of their short but sweet best-of-three showdown.

It will also be the franchise’s third All-Filipino Conference semis appearance and fifth overall since it joined the league six years ago.

Alba conspired with Rondia and Royce Tubino, who had 21 and 15 points, respectively, when the Flying Titans erased a 5-1 deficit in the final set.

Interestingly, Choco Mucho remained perfect in six five-setters it played this conference.

The Flying Titans have also stretched their streak to nine after starting the conference with a 2-3 record.

But Choco Mucho was just too relentless in its pursuit of a breakthrough crown and didn’t let that sloppy start get in the way, stringing together a memorable run that sent it on course to its goal.

“From the bottom, we’re now here, guys,” said Alba.

CHOCO MUCHO

FLYING TITANS

MARS ALBA

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga took the upper hand in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past Barangay Ginebra,...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Junior World Qualifying: Batican tightens hold on lead

Junior World Qualifying: Batican tightens hold on lead

5 hours ago
Despite an early stumble and late struggles on a rain-hit, windy Thursday at The Country Club, Ralph Batican persevered through...
Sports
fbtw
NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race

NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
National University ace spiker Bella Belen is on track to capture her second straight and third overall Most Valuable Player...
Sports
fbtw
Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
As a student, Jon Arvin Tenoria, known to most Filipino gamers as “Fuego Gaming”, would find himself sleeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

6 hours ago
Thirty-four referees — including eight international referees — are undergoing a five-day refresher course as...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

By Abac Cordero | 7 hours ago
Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with