Alba, Flying Titans soar to PVL semis

It was another masterpiece for Choco Mucho's Mars Alba.

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho setter Mars Alba will do everything to win.

It showed after Alba came through big again late and helped will the Flying Titans to a pulse-pounding 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 victory over the PLDT High Speed Hitters Thursday and straight to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Part of a two-setter combination employed by Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin late, Alba drilled in an off-speed spike that found an empty hole and gave them a 14-13 lead in the fifth and deciding set before Sisi Rondina unloaded the series-clinching kill.

Thanks to the win, Choco Mucho has booked a ticket to the round-robin semis starting Tuesday at the same Pasig venue.

“Actually, I didn’t expect coach Dante to have me play as a spiker but I will do everything to help the team win,” said an emotional Alba, who had a match-best 22 excellent sets on top of seven hits, including that diamond of a spiker in the clutch.

It was another Alba masterpiece after the 25-year-old former La Salle star also shone brightest in a come-from-behind 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 escape in the last week’s opener of their short but sweet best-of-three showdown.

It will also be the franchise’s third All-Filipino Conference semis appearance and fifth overall since it joined the league six years ago.

Alba conspired with Rondia and Royce Tubino, who had 21 and 15 points, respectively, when the Flying Titans erased a 5-1 deficit in the final set.

Interestingly, Choco Mucho remained perfect in six five-setters it played this conference.

The Flying Titans have also stretched their streak to nine after starting the conference with a 2-3 record.

But Choco Mucho was just too relentless in its pursuit of a breakthrough crown and didn’t let that sloppy start get in the way, stringing together a memorable run that sent it on course to its goal.

“From the bottom, we’re now here, guys,” said Alba.