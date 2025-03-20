^

Sports

TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics

Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 6:50pm
TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics
TNT Tropang Giga's Poy Erram (7) shoots over Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo (3) during Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — “Gusto lang manalo.”

TNT Tropang Giga big man Poy Erram said that his frustrations got the better of him in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, wherein he was seen kicking things outside their locker room.

The Tropang Giga, in Game 2 of the championship series Sunday, absorbed a tough 71-70 loss against Barangay Ginebra.

During the game, Erram went back to their dugout and reportedly kicked things.  After the contest, a wall at their dugout was seen broken, although it was not clear whether or not it was the 35-year-old who did it. 

Following the Tropang Giga’s 87-85 win on Wednesday, Erram said that he just vented out his frustrations during the loss.

“Syempre normal lang naman sa tao maglabas ng emotions kasi gusto manalo e,” said Erram after bouncing back to help TNT in their Game 3 victory against Ginebra Wednesday.

“For me, frustration, siyempre talo kami last game. Ganun talaga.”

The former Gilas Pilipinas center apologized for showing his reaction to the public and setting a bad example for children.

“In a way role model din kami sa mga bata. Ayun ang pinakamali na ginawa ko,” added Erram.

“Na-realize ko naman kung ano yung mali talaga. nag-adjust ako.”

Following the incident, Erram thanked his teammates and coaches for helping him recover and refocus after the criticism he received.

“They reminded me na kailangan ako ng team. Kailangan kami ni Kuya Kelly [Williams] sa loob ng court kasi pag wala kaming dalawa, mahirapan talaga yun team. Liliit talaga kami sa loob.” 

Responding to the call, Erram came out more focused in Wednesday’s contest to tally five points, three rebounds, and two blocks. The Tropang Giga’s minutes also boosted TNT’s victory as he provided a crucial corner triple to tie the game, 77-77, at the 7:05 minute mark and a block on Jamie Malonzo with 4:30 remaining in the final period.

In Game 3, Erram played 17 minutes off the bench and finished with five points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

TNT will try to grab a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. — Ravi Tan, intern

BASKETBALL

PBA

POY ERRAM

TNT TROPANG GIGA
