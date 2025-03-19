Xavier dominates JGFP Match Play golf tourney

Members of the triumphant Xavier Team that captured the Junior and Senior high school titles in the JGFP Interschool Match Play Championships held at Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas. From left are April de leon, Cherrie See, Seth Koa, Kristian Dy, Gabriel See, Liam Sing, Rey Chen, Rafa See, Gab Lapuz, Akio Lee, Seb Arenas, Mico Ungco, Rafa Ley, Jude and Nathan de Leon, Duane and Geoffrey Tan, Raffy and Dessa See, Michelle and Ranzel Ungco.

MANILA, Philippines — Xavier School captured the championship in both the Junior and Senior high divisions at the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Interschool Match Play Championships held over the weekend at Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas.

Xavier dethroned Ateneo de Manila in the Junior High School finals with a 3-2 win in the final day of action in this event organized by the JGFP.

In the Senior High School category, Xavier came through with a similar 3-2 victory over Beacon Academy to complete a sweep of the upper bracket divisions.

In individual play, Bien Fajardo of Mary Help of Christian College edges Jacob Gomez of De La Salle Santiago-Zobel, 3 and 1, to claim the boys' Junior High title.

In the boys' Senior High division, Charles Serdenia of Andres Bonifacio High School defeated Ace Pascual of the International School of Manila, 6 and 5.

Celine Abalos of Poveda triumphed over Casey Frankum of the International School of Manila, 3 and 2, in the girls' Senior High, while Maven Pallasigui of De La Salle Santiago-Zobel defeated Annika Abad of La Salle Greenhills, 3 and 1.

“As mentioned, match play is an incredible way to train our junior golfers. It was a thrilling finish in both the team event and individual competitions,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.