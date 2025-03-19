^

Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues

Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 3:12pm
Philippine futsal gets boost with High5 Leagues
Vic Hermans and Danny Moran (center) are working hard to give underprivileged children a chance to have better lives through futsal. Also shown are players Demely Rollon, Agot Danton, Isabella Bandoja, Jada Bicierro, Lanie Ortillo, Mykaella Abeto and Kaycee Nañola.

MANILA, Philippines — Organizers of the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues affirmed their commitment to discover and develop fresh talents who will soon represent the country in major international competitions.

In a press briefing at the Amici Italian Restaurant in Greenhills, San Juan on Wednesday, High5 chief organizer Danny Moran said they remain committed to serve as the primary platform for those who are looking to improve their skills by testing their mettle against the best futsal players in the country.

In fact, most of the members of the very successful Pinay5 Futsal Club were products of the High5 program, proving that the prestigious inter-club leagues are the breeding grounds of the best Filipino futsal players.

A former member of the national men’s football team, Moran is the chairman of the Henry V. Moran Foundation, the organization that has been helping the development of futsal in the country for the past 10 years. He spearheaded the establishment of the High5 Leagues as well as the formation of the Pinay5 Futsal Club — the first ever professional futsal club in the country.

“The High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues represents the highest level of futsal in the country today as it features top clubs and universities,” Moran said. “Now in their fourth year, the High5 Leagues are also the longest-running futsal leagues in Southeast Asia.”

Aside from Moran, also present during the press briefing were Dutch coach Vic Hermans, who serves as Director for Sports of the Henry V. Moran Foundation, as well as key players Demely Rollon, Agot Danton, Isabella Bandoja, Jada Bicierro, Lanie Ortillo, Mykaella Abeto and Kaycee Nañola.

Tuloy FC, a club composed of less-fortunate players, has dominated the women’s division after winning the titles in the first three editions while Gawad Kalinga FC ruled the men’s side in the previous staging of the High5 Leagues last year.

Now, the Pinay5 has been dominating the early stretch of the women’s division that started last February 22 with three of its players making it to the pre-selected national squad that will compete when the country hosts the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup this November.

“Everybody in this tournament wants to win,” the 71-year-old Hermans, a well-respected figure in international futsal, said, adding that the powerhouse Pinay5 is determined to go all the way and win the title.

“This team is formed after December and we know that all their players are of international-caliber.”

Moran stressed that with the success of the High5 Leagues in developing the country’s futsal program, they are seriously considering the idea of expanding it to major cities in the country like Cebu City, Pangasinan, Cagayan de Oro City, and Davao City that will culminate with a general championship in Metro Manila.

“The development of the best players in the country has to start from the ground up,” said Moran, whose foundation supports around 400 schools in the country.

“We want to find the best players who are playing throughout the country at the grassroots level.”

“We have noticed that all of our best players came from the underprivileged families while some from various provinces. We will serve as their base where they will grow and get all the opportunities in life through futsal.”

