MPBL: Pampanga keeps Marikina at bay

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning titlist Pampanga foiled Marikina's final rally and prevailed, 68-66, on Tuesday to join the leaders in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

With the Shoemasters threatening, 63-65, following a 9-2 run, Chris Lalata split two free throws and Archie Concepcion converted both of his two to give Pampanga a breather with 17.8 seconds left.

Although Marikina's Joshua Roque buried a triple with 12.2 seconds remaining, Pampanga was able to run out the clock and climb to 2-0 and join early leaders Abra, Pangasinan, General Santos City, Quezon Province, Rizal and Zamboanga Sikat.

Jhaymo Eguilos led the Giant Lanterns with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to earn Best Player honors. He was backstopped by John Lloyd Clemente with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Concepcion with 11 points and three rebounds.

Renz Palma tallied nine points plus four rebounds; Rence Alcoriza seven points plus three rebounds; and Lalata six points plus a game-high 14 rebounds that gave Pampanga a 51-38 edge off the boards and more points inside the paint, 40-30.

Marikina dropped to 0-3 in the round-robin elimination round of the 30-team tournament despite the 16-point, six-rebound effort of Johnnel Bauzon, and the 15-point, four-rebound, three-assist output of Nem Dela Cruz.

Caloocan banked on the clutch hits of Jeff Manday to turn back Mindoro, 80-67, in the nightcap and improve to 1-1.

A 10-point spurt on two triples by Joseph Sedurifa and two baskets by Axel Inigo pushed Mindoro to within, 64-68, with 4 minutes and 34 seconds to go.

Manday, a prized find from Bacolod, however, nailed back-to-back triples to quash the rally and pull down the Tamaraws to 1-2.

The 6-0 Manday went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and tallied 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to cop Best Player honors.

Rommel Calahat delivered 12 points and six rebounds, and Joseph Manlangit nine points plus five rebounds for the Batang Kankaloo.

Mindoro got 14 points and seven rebounds from Sedurifa; nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals from Ethan Galang; and nine points from Brandrey Sienes.

Batangas vented its ire on Imus and posted a coast-to-coast 90-68 victory in the opener.

Humbled at home, 46-70, by the Quezon Huskers in their debut on March 12, the Rhum Masters came out roaring, bunching 19 points to pull away, 24-2, for good and level their slate at 1-1.

Cedrick Ablaza, MJ Dela Virgen, Jong Baloria and Levi Hernandez carried the offensive load as the Rhum Masters led by as far as 88-62 and handed the Braderhood a second straight defeat after an initial win.

Ablaza finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals; while Dela Virgen chalked 16 points, eight assists, three rebounds and one assist to clinch Best Player honors.

Baloria posted 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed by Hernandez, who tallied 10 points, four rebounds and three assists after missing their first game.

Jeckster Apinan snagged eight rebounds as Batangas frolicked underneath with 46 points against only 26 for Imus.

Jaypee Belencion notched 14 points, three rebounds and three assists; and Jayvee Dela Cruz 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks for Imus, which also drew 10 points, two rebounds and two steals from Mark Anthony Doligon.

The MPBL returns to the Alonte Sports Arena on Wednesday with games pitting Ilagan Isabela against Bulacan at 4 p.m., Abra against Pasay at 6 p.m., and host Binan against Pangasinan at 8 p.m.