Cool Smashers rout Crossovers to close in on semis berth

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 6:41pm
Creamline's Jema Galanza tries to penetrate Chery Tiggo's defense.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

6:30 p.m.- Akari vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines — If the Premier Volleyball League is a movie, Creamline is making sure it remains the main character.

It was evidenced by a quick, merciless 25-10, 27-25, 25-21 decimation by the Cool Smashers of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers Tuesday that sent the mighty franchise on cusp of making the semifinals for a record 17th straight time in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Another victory on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo would send Creamline straight to the semis, where it would earn a shot at a 17th consecutive podium finish, and, if the stars align, a five-peat feat and 11th crown overall — all league records.

A decider, if necessary, is either on March 25 at the Pasig venue or March 27 back in mountaintop Antipolo.

“Well, getting Game 1 is setting the tone in the series,” said Creamline’s charismatic skipper Alyssa Valdez. “But the job is not yet done, we need to work harder and hopefully we can prepare for Game 2.”

It was also extra special for Cool Smashers mentor Sherwin Meneses as he registered his 100th victory since taking over the Creamline coaching reins from Tai Bundit four years ago.

“From the start, this has been the goal of Creamline, to win and win,” he said.

It wasn’t completed though without some fierce challenges from Chery Tiggo, which took a 22-18 lead in the second set only to get sideswiped by the Creamline juggernaut that saw the former losing its edge and eventually the set.

It was the closest the Crossovers could come in snatching the set as the Cool Smashers displayed incredible poise in the third set in quashing every resistance the former put up.

“Our chemistry is different because it was forged by our faith with one another on and off the court, especially in crunch time,” said Valdez.

