Letran's Sarie, Mapua's Ramos shine in NCAA volleyball week

Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 12:36pm
Letran's Sarie, Mapua's Ramos shine in NCAA volleyball week
Letran Lady Knight Vanessa Sarie (left) and Mapua Cardinal Arjay Ramos continued their stellar play to be awarded as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week citation for the period of March 13-15.
NCAA Philippines / GMA Sports

MANILA, Philippines — More than halfway into the first round, two schools have solidified their status as legitimate contenders in the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament.

Two heroes came in clutch for Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Mapua University to stay unbeaten through the midway point of the first round, but not without a strong challenge against fancied foes in their campaign to remain atop the 10-team field.

Letran Lady Knight Vanessa Sarie and Mapua Cardinal Arjay Ramos continued their stellar play to be awarded as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week citation for the period of March 13-15.

Coming off a historic victory over De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde last week, Letran pulled off a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 sweep of Lyceum of the Philippines University to remain unscathed through four outings.

Sarie’s all-around play of 16 points — all on attacks — with eight excellent digs and seven excellent receptions allowed Letran to solidify its hold on solo second place with a 4-0 win-loss record.

“Siyempre kumukuha kami ng lakas, first from God, and trina-trabaho talaga namin every training kaya lumalabas sa laro ‘yung ganoon, kaya ganito rin kinalabasan na wala pa kaming talo,” Sarie said, a rookie out of Naga College Foundation.

Thanks to the guidance of her elders who urged her to not be rattled despite a tough third set affair against the Lady Pirates, Sarie displayed remarkable composure to seal the Lady Knights’ sweep and fourth straight win.

“Huwag daw kami ma-rattle at tiwalaan namin ‘yung isa’t isa at usap lang. ‘Yon lang kailangan namin gawin ‘eh. Kailangan namin maghabol so kailangan namin mag-usap sa loob,” she added.

Sarie’s performance allowed her to edge out Mapua duo Raissa Ricablanca and Nicole Ong, alongside Perpetual’s Winnie Bedana to take home the weekly feat presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

In the men’s division, Ramos steered Mapua to a perfect week to keep in pace for solo first place alongside Benilde, who are both undefeated through five games.

The pride of Pangasinan began the week in the best way possible — a career-best outing of 27 points on 24 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace with 13 excellent receptions to tow the Cardinals to a grueling 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-12 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.

Drawing strength from a career outing, Ramos continued his fine play, tallying 15 points, all on attacks, with 12 excellent receptions in Mapua’s 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 win over Arellano University Chiefs to end the week unblemished.

Ramos won the weekly award deliberated by writers covering the collegiate beat over teammate Barbie San Andres, Benilde’s Rocky Roy Motol, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s Jeff Marapoc for the recognition supported by World Balance and Discovery Suites.

“Mas importante sa akin ‘yung panalo kaysa ‘yung puntos kasi kapag nag player of the game ako or kapag inabot ko ‘yung pinaka malaking puntos, bonus na lang ‘yon. Mas inuuna ko manalo kaysa yung puntos na ginagawa ko,” Ramos said.

“Nag-mindset lang kami na hindi kami basta-basta bumibitaw kasi unang-una sa lahat, pinaghirapan namin ito. Kailangan din namin ilaban nang ilaban sa loob ng court kahit sobrang pagod [na] kasi sobrang haba ng mga rally. Hindi ko talaga ine-expect na mauubos ako sa bandang huli. Naghahabol na ako ng hininga. Ginagawan ko lang talaga ng talent kahit medyo nahihirapan na kami down the stretch,” he concluded.

