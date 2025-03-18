Generals seize solo second in Next Man cUP cagefest

Emilio Aguinaldo College guard Jinryl Baniqued soars for a layup against Guang Ming College players Joshua Jamias and Victor Akinyede during their game in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a late replacement, Emilio Aguinaldo College has shown great resolve as the Generals moved up to solo second place in their group following big wins over the weekend in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.

EAC, the last team to confirm participation in the tournament, has occupied the No. 2 spot in the team standings in the Edge group with a 3-1 win-loss record, behind the unbeaten 5-0 card of College of St. Benilde.

Joshua Tolentino collected 15 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot in nearly 23 minutes of action. Andrey Doria also scored 15 points, while Dave Ednilag chipped in 10 points as EAC downed Guang Ming College 78-59 last Sunday.

Guang Ming, which got 10 points and 11 rebounds from Stephen Ihebem, now sports a 3-2 card.

Last Saturday, Jinryl Baniqued scored 12 points while Harvaej John Raymundo added 10 points off the bench as the Generals defeated the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates 72-61.

LPU dropped to No. 5 in the standings with a 1-4 slate.

In other games over the weekend, St. Dominic College of Asia downed Ateneo, 52-40, while Enderun Colleges edged defending UAAP champion University of the Philippines, 81-70.

Kenneth Oumba fired 28 points, grabbed 11 boards, had three steals and swatted two shots for the Enderun Titans, who improved to 2-3. DJ Howe contributed 13 points, and Mustapha Salaudeen added 12 points and seven rebounds.

St. Dominic, on the other hand, got 14 points from Sosing Michael and 11 points from Chad Louise Amante for a 2-2 record in their win against Ateneo, which fell to 2-3.