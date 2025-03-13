Que storms back in stunning fashion for second straight PGT title

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Angelo Que kicked off the new season of the Philippine Golf Tour in record fashion, claiming consecutive victories with distinct styles.

After a wire-to-wire triumph at Pradera Verde two weeks ago, the veteran campaigner clinched the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship title in a thrilling come-from-behind win, capping off his remarkable fightback with a closing 70 to edge out Guido van der Valk by two strokes at the Faldo course on Thursday.

He became the first player to win both opening legs of a PGT season.

“It feels great,” said Que, the weight of history settling in. “At first, I didn’t think I could do it, especially after that rough opening round – a 77. But in the second round, I found my rhythm, made three key birdies, and suddenly, I was back in contention.”

Back-to-back birdies from No. 9 brought him level with van der Valk at two-under overall, setting the stage for an intense final stretch over the last eight holes. However, what unfolded was less of a shootout and more of a battle of strategy and composure on a course that tested every shot from tee to green.

While van der Valk endured a rollercoaster run of bogey and birdie over the next four holes, Que took a more measured approach, prioritizing consistency and settling for pars instead of taking unnecessary risks. His patience paid off. As Que maintained his steady play through the remaining holes, van der Valk faltered with costly bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, effectively handing Que a smooth path to victory. He closed with a pair of 35s for a four-day total of five-over 293 worth P360,000.

His success, he explained, was built on two key elements: driving and putting.

“I drove the ball really well all week, barely missing fairways. Even when I did, I was still in play, never in real trouble. But the real difference came on the greens. I holed some crucial putts coming in – on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. Had I missed any of those, Guido and I would have been neck and neck, and the pressure on the last hole would’ve been immense.”

Van der Valk, a familiar competitor, had played well throughout.

“I’ve played against him a lot, and I know how good he is,” said Que. “To beat him, I had to play even better. Unfortunately for him, he made some late bogeys, but we were head-to-head from start to finish.”

It all came down to those final holes. Sinking the putts on 16th and 17th secured a two-shot lead heading into the 18th – an advantage that made all the difference.

"Regardless of whether the course is easy or challenging, having a two-shot lead allows you to swing more freely, easing some of the pressure," said Que, who credited his wife, Tracy, and family for his achievement, as well as Bong Lopez, his coach of 28 years.

Van der Valk, who had also led in The Country Club Invitational last January before losing in a playoff to Korean Minwook Gwon, finished with a 74, securing another runner-up finish at 295 and earning P236,000.

Clyde Mondilla staged an impressive comeback, trimming a five-stroke deficit to just one after a four-under card through No. 14. But a disastrous double bogey on the par-3 17th dashed his hopes, leaving him with a closing 70 and a third-place finish at 296, worth P136,000.

Lloyd Go, who started the final round tied with Que, struggled throughout the day. He endured two bogeys in a birdie-less 74, finishing fourth at 297.

Meanwhile, Sean Ramos, only one stroke behind the leader after 54 holes, crumbled under final-round pressure. Bogeys on his first three holes and four more dropped strokes in the last 11 led to a disappointing 79, pushing him down to fifth place at 301.

Albin Engino rallied with a 74 to finish tied for sixth at 303 alongside Tony Lascuña and Jeffren Lumbo, who carded 75 and 77, respectively. Chon Koo Kang shot a 74 to share ninth place with Russell Bautista, who closed with a 75, both finishing at 304.

Que’s path to victory wasn’t easy. After an opening-round 77 left him tied for 16th, he remained undeterred. Drawing on his experience, poise and strategic play, he steadily worked his way up the leaderboard with rounds of 74 and 72.

Heading into the final 18 holes, he was just two strokes behind van der Valk in the ?2 million championship event sponsored by ICTSI.

Que gained momentum early in the final round, closing the gap to one stroke after just three holes as van der Valk faltered with a bogey on the par-3 No. 3 – his second consecutive day struggling on the same hole.

That slip-up hinted at another tough finish for van der Valk, while Que capitalized on the moment.

Battling winds and steamy conditions, Que found his rhythm. While van der Valk struggled, the three-time Asian Tour winner managed to balance his up-and-down round, offsetting two bogeys with two birdies before adding another birdie on the ninth.

Despite the unforgiving Faldo layout, known for its unpredictable greens, Que’s five-over total proved enough for victory – an impressive feat given the challenging conditions.