CEU annihilates WCC-ATC by 54 points in UCAL cagefest

Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 3:42pm
CEU's Israel Friday towers over WCC-ATC defenders.
UCAL

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PCU-D vs UB

2 p.m. – DC vs CEU

4 p.m. – LPU-B vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning titlist Centro Escolar University went berserk and posted the biggest winning margin so far after crushing WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 106-52, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, March 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ruthless to the very end, the Bong Ramos-mentored Scorpions outscored the Skyhawks in the opening period, 34-12, on the way to notching their second straight win in the second phase of the eliminations for a 6-5 record in Pool A.

What made CEU’s win more impressive, was its 54-point winning margin.

It was a day of upsets as Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas downed University of Batangas, 87-83.

The Pirates, who drew another double-double from Alpha Bah — 23 points and 11 boards — improved to 4-7 while the Brahmans fell to 7-4.

To ensure they could forge a playoff for the fourth and last semis berth, the three-peat seeking Scorpions must still win their remaining two games — against Diliman College on Thursday and the streaking Immaculada Concepcion College next Monday, March 17.

Foreign student athlete Israel Friday led CEU’s well-balanced attack with 20 points on top of 10 boards, while Lance Siena and Medwin Ariate added 19 and 18 points, respectively, as the Mendiola-based squad handed WCC-ATC its 10th defeat in 11 games.

Coming off a vengeful 98-92 win over league-leading Olivarez College, the Scorpions took a 21-13 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before padding it to 46-25 at halftime break.

It was all over for the Skyhawks after that as they continued to miss their target while Friday, Siena and Ariate scored easy baskets in transition plays.

BASKETBALL

CEU

SCORPIONS

UCAL
