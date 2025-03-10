CEU annihilates WCC-ATC by 54 points in UCAL cagefest

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – PCU-D vs UB

2 p.m. – DC vs CEU

4 p.m. – LPU-B vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning titlist Centro Escolar University went berserk and posted the biggest winning margin so far after crushing WCC-Aeronautical and Technological College, 106-52, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, March 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Ruthless to the very end, the Bong Ramos-mentored Scorpions outscored the Skyhawks in the opening period, 34-12, on the way to notching their second straight win in the second phase of the eliminations for a 6-5 record in Pool A.

What made CEU’s win more impressive, was its 54-point winning margin.

It was a day of upsets as Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas downed University of Batangas, 87-83.

The Pirates, who drew another double-double from Alpha Bah — 23 points and 11 boards — improved to 4-7 while the Brahmans fell to 7-4.

To ensure they could forge a playoff for the fourth and last semis berth, the three-peat seeking Scorpions must still win their remaining two games — against Diliman College on Thursday and the streaking Immaculada Concepcion College next Monday, March 17.

Foreign student athlete Israel Friday led CEU’s well-balanced attack with 20 points on top of 10 boards, while Lance Siena and Medwin Ariate added 19 and 18 points, respectively, as the Mendiola-based squad handed WCC-ATC its 10th defeat in 11 games.

Coming off a vengeful 98-92 win over league-leading Olivarez College, the Scorpions took a 21-13 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before padding it to 46-25 at halftime break.

It was all over for the Skyhawks after that as they continued to miss their target while Friday, Siena and Ariate scored easy baskets in transition plays.