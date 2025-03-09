^

Sports

Homegrown talents test mettle vs Koreans at Eagle Ridge

Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 12:38pm
Homegrown talents test mettle vs Koreans at Eagle Ridge
Harmie Constantino (left) and Mafy Singson. (Pilipinas Golf)

MANILA, Philippines -- The absence of a clear favorite and the looming threat of rising Korean contenders have set the stage for an unpredictable and intense battle as the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour holds its second leg at the Faldo course of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite starting Monday, March 10.

With last week’s surprise champion Samantha Bruce resuming her campaign abroad and a couple of top local stars competing in the Thailand LPGA, the field is now wide open – leaving Filipina hopefuls and international contenders locked in a heated chase for the coveted championship.

But as the competition resets, a growing Korean presence, led by Seoyun Kim and Tiffany Lee, threatens to overshadow the homegrown talents, heightening the tension and amplifying the need for the Filipinas to defend home turf.

Kim, who shared runner-up honors with absentee Daniella Uy at Pradera Verde, is looking more confident and poised to finally clinch her breakthrough win on Philippine soil. 

Meanwhile, Lee, still stinging from her final-round collapse despite holding a share of the 36-hole lead two weeks ago, is determined to redeem herself and prove her mettle once again.

With no dominant force in the field, the likes of Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Mikha Fortuna, Mafy Singson, Lois Kaye Go, Marvi Monsalve and Florence Bisera now carry the weight of expectation.

Adding to the pressure is reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino, who seeks to bounce back from a tough 22nd-place finish in the season-opener.

But winning at the Faldo course is a test of will and resilience. Known for its demanding layout, unforgiving hazards and unpredictable winds, Eagle Ridge demands precision and strategic play – qualities that both the homegrown talents and international players must master to stay in contention.

Adding further complexity to the mix is the depth of international talent now surfacing in the LPGT. Kim has displayed impressive consistency and calm under pressure, while Lee’s powerful game remains a formidable threat, especially if she finds her rhythm early. Other Koreans in the fold are Minyeong Kim and Eunhua Nam.

Still, the Filipinas remain unrelenting in their quest for a breakthrough win this season.

Ababa, who impressed with a closing 68 at Pradera Verde, hopes to ride the momentum. Meanwhile, Avaricio, still on the hunt for the fiery form that propelled her to multiple victories in 2022, views the upcoming tournament as a crucial turning point – a chance to regain her winning touch and reestablish her dominance.

With P750,000 and crucial season points at stake, this week promises a drama-filled showdown that could either see a Filipina reclaim the throne or witness a Korean breakthrough.

