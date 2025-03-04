^

Sports

Castro goes down swinging for TNT

Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 7:53pm
Castro goes down swinging for TNT
Jayson Castro dropped 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 22 minutes of play in Game 1 against Rain or Shine.
PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro won’t be around for TNT in their title bid in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in Game 2 of their semifinal series against Rain or Shine.

But before the injury, the 38-year-old Castro was able to deliver for the Tropang Giga, helping his team pick up two victories in their best-of-seven showdown with the Elasto Painters.

Castro averaged 18.5 points on 65% shooting from the field, while also contributing 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals on his way to being named as the Pilipinas Live-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period February 26 to March 2.

TNT claimed the first two games of the series in this stretch with scorelines of 88-84 and 93-91, but was defeated last Sunday, 103-98, in the Tropang Giga’s first match-up without Castro.

Even Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao recognizes how important Castro is to TNT.

“Stabilizer nila si Jayson. When he is playing, his minutes are also being managed, it’s around 20-plus minutes. Pero quality ‘yung nilalaro niyang mga minutes.

Castro dropped 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals in 22 minutes of play in Game 1. Though he suffered the injury late in the match, the three-time PBA Finals Most Valuable Player still produced 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 2 in 22 minutes as well.

“It’s really the time when he’s on court that he is able to make his teammates around him better,” said Guiao.

Castro edged the likes of Adrian Nocum of Rain or Shine and Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra in the weekly awards given by the men and women covering the PBA beat from different broadsheets, tabloids and online platforms.

