MPBL, Pacquiao find familiar home on television

Boxing legend and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League founder Manny Pacquiao (center) speaks during the contract-signing with Solar Sports, led by president/CEO Wilson Tieng (2nd from right) at the Milky Way Cafe in Makati on Monday, March 3, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned to a familiar partner in broadcasting games of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL)’s upcoming 7th Season on television.

And it’s the network that had aired the biggest fights of Pacquiao’s storied boxing career.

Pacquiao, MPBL’s founder, on Monday sealed a partnership with Solar Sports, making it the official broadcast arm of one of the country’s top regional basketball leagues.

He led league officials in the contract-signing with Solar Sports president/CEO Wilson Tieng and other network executives at the Milky Way Cafe in Makati City.

For both Pacquiao and Tieng, who share a deep bond with the the latter even serving as godfather to two of the Pacquiao's children, it’s a full-circle moment — with Solar having played a major part in bringing Pacquiao’s ring exploits to the boob tube.

“It’s an honor na makasama ko ulit ang Solar Sports dahil dyan din ako sumikat eh. Sila yung nakatulong sa akin sa mga fights ko sa America, sila yung nagla-live dito,” the former eight-division world champion said.

Under the deal, select games of the 7th MPBL Season — which tips off on Saturday, March 8, at the Capital Arena in Ilagan, Isabela — will be aired starting 6 p.m. every Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on Solar Sports’ free TV and cable channels.

“Yung reach nila (Solar) sa fans all over the Philippines, ma-maximize natin ma-promote yung liga sa sambayanang Pilipino,” added Pacquiao.

Tieng, for his part, shared Pacquiao’s enthusiasm.

"We are delighted to bring the excitement of the MPBL to Solar Sports,” said Tieng, as the network is expected to show over 200 MPBL games throughout the regular season, playoffs, finals and All-Stars.

Solar Sports is available SkyCable Channel 70, Cablelink Channel 58, and Digital Free TV Channel 21 in Mega Manila.