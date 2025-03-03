^

Ferrer keys Perlas squeaker vs Valkyries in WMPBL

March 3, 2025 | 12:49pm
Ferrer keys Perlas squeaker vs Valkyries in WMPBL
Tantoy Ferrer led the charge for Perlas with 14 points and seven rebounds.
MANILA, Philippines — Tantoy Ferrer came through in the clutch as playoff-bound Discovery Perlas fended off New Zealand-Bluefire, 59-56, to close the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Invitational Tournament elimination round on a five-game winning streak at the New Era University Gym last Sunday.

Holding a slim 54-53 lead with under three minutes remaining, Ferrer stepped up with a floater to extend the advantage to three before sinking another short stab, giving Perlas a 58-53 cushion with 2:43 left on the clock.

Altita Quingco responded with a jumper to cut the lead back to three, followed by an Anna Castillo split from the free-throw line, trimming the gap to just two, 58-56, with 20 seconds remaining.

Discovery managed to run down the clock before Socorro Borja sealed the win with a free throw in the final two seconds.

“Parang ‘yung team came here na half-hearted maglaro eh. Medyo nahirapan kami na i-push ‘yung laro namin to the max kasi parang may thought siguro na mga bata (yung kalaban), so kaya nila,” said Perlas head coach Helen Fedillaga.

“But binigyan kami ng leksyon nung mga bata na parang hindi kami pushover dito ha. So I think we learned a lot from this game, especially (playoffs) na. We learned a lot from the kids,” she added.

The game was briefly halted with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter after Discovery requested organizers to cover a window, as the sun's glare on their side of the court made it difficult to play.

Ferrer led the charge for Perlas with 14 points and seven rebounds, while veteran Allana Lim contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists to help their team finish with a 5-1 record in Pool A of this tournament backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-Bluefire suffered a tough setback, falling to 4-2 in the tightly contested Pool B playoff race.

Snow Peñaranda paced the Valkyries with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Torres, Castillo, and Lee Sario added nine points each.

In other games, University of Santo Tomas and Cavite-TOL strengthened their playoff campaigns in the tournament, which is also supported by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

UST bounced back from a tough loss to Pilipinas Aguilas, venting its frustration on Solar Home with a dominant 95-43 victory for its fourth win.

The Golden Tigresses wasted no time asserting control, racing to a blistering 29-8 start in the first quarter and never allowing the Suns to find their rhythm or mount any serious comeback.

Oma Onianwa was a force in the paint, making all seven of her field-goal attempts to finish with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Kent Pastrana also delivered with 13 points, seven assists, and five rebounds as UST improved to 4-1 in Pool B.

Solar Home, still in playoff contention despite a 1-4 record in Pool A, was led by Christine Cortizano, Maria Pesquera, and Jollina Go, who each scored nine points.

In the nightcap, Cavite-TOL secured a crucial 69-54 victory over EZ Jersey, climbing to the third seed in Pool A with a 2-3 record.

Charmaine Natural led the Lady Patriots with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Luisa San Juan struggled from the field but still managed 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

For the already-eliminated Relentless, who dropped to 0-5 in Pool B, Loraine Capilit led the way with 10 points, while Ann Gandalla tallied nine points and 13 rebounds.

The scores:

First game

Discovery 59 – Ferrer 14, Lim 13, Tolentino 6, Anies 6, Palmera-Dy 6, Gloriani 6, Candelario 5, Sambile 2, Borja 1, Adriano 0, Galicia 0.

New Zealand-Bluefire 56 – Peñaranda 18, Castillo 9, Torres 9, Sario 9, Calang 6, Quingco 2, Ahmed 2, Claro 1, Villamor 0, Arciga 0, Binaohan 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13, 34-25, 47-40, 59-60

Second game

UST 95 – Onianwa 16, Pastrana 13, Mcalary 11, Relliquette 9, Santos 8, Sierba 8, Soriano 6, Bron 6, Ambos 6, Amatong 5, Pescador 5, Danganan 2, Maglupay 0, Serrano 0.

Solar Home 43 – Cortizano 9, Pesquera 9, Go 9, Rodas 7, Alba 4, Generoso 3, Batnag 2, Ferrer 0, Medina 0, Moslares 0, Tatel 0, Lirazan 0.

Quarterscores: 29-8, 50-20, 72-28, 95-43

Third game

Cavite-TOL 69 – Natural 17, San Juan 14, Pacia 9, Jimenez 7, Hawkins 5, Flores 5, Reyes 4, Gonato 4, Paraiso 2, Zschomack 2, Caringal 0, Casinillo 0, Del Prado 0, Lepardo 0, Delas Herras 0.

EZ Jersey 54 – Capilit 10, Felisarta 9, Gandalla 9, Alcantara 6, Molina 6, Canayong 5, Docallos 4, Sison 2, Gonzalo 2, Domingo 1, Gayo 0, San Jose 0.

Quarterscores: 17-11, 32-21, 53-40, 69-54

