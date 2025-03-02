^

Sports

Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 9:15am
Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball
Justin Brownlee with 1Pacman Party-list’s first nominee Milka Romero.

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a regular fixture for crowd-favorite Ginebra in the PBA that he has already embraced several famous Filipino traits, including the deep sense of gratitude or reciprocity.

And that’s why it was an easy decision for Brownlee to join fellow basketball stars like Scottie Thompson and Jayson Castro as well as other known pro athletes in supporting Milka Romero and 1Pacman Party-list’s advocacy for sports and youth development.

“I actually want to give back to basketball. Hopefully I can do some things with younger kids and try to help the development of basketball here in the Philippines,” said the 36-year-old forward.

Brownlee became officially a Filipino citizen back in January 2023, all thanks to the initiative of outgoing 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, who filed the bill granting the Gilas wingman citizenship at the House of Representatives. His naturalization allowed him to become a part of the national team, which ended a 61-year gold medal drought for the country in the Asian Games in Guangzho, China.

His endearing feats — highlighted by Gilas’ shocking win over world No.6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament that ended a 64-year dry spell of the Filipinos against European teams — have made him a national treasure.

And Brownlee knew that none of that would happen if not for the efforts of Romero, 1Pacman, and all the other congressmen and senators that made his naturalization possible.

“I definitely appreciate that. I understand it wasn't an easy process but I just appreciate all the senators and politicians who were involved. I can name so many but I'm just gonna say everyone that was involved, I just appreciate them,” said Brownlee.

Interestingly, Brownlee now stands by side with Mikee’s daughter, Milka in continuing the 1Pacman’s goal of helping elevate the grassroots especially in the less privileged areas in the country.

“Anything positive for the country,” said Brownlee.

“I'm a Filipino citizen now so I take pride in things like that. Like I said, I wanna be a big part of it or even a small part of it and help as much as I can.”

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Down to earth

Down to earth

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
If NorthPort was up in the clouds as the PBA Commissioner’s Cup No. 1 team entering the playoffs, the Batang Pier is...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines bets vie in Tokyo Marathon

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Cambodia SEA Games veterans Richard Salaño and Arlan Arbois will give their all when they vie in the prestigious Tokyo Marathon firing off today in front of the Shinjuku Government Building here.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers remain perfect

Lady Blazers remain perfect

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Reigning champion St. Benilde walloped Jose Rizal U, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20, to stay unbeaten in the NCAA Season 100 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tsitsipas reaches final in Dubai

Tsitsipas reaches final in Dubai

10 hours ago
Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai championships on Friday to set up a final with in-form...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian&rsquo;s Migs Pascual lauded for basketball IQ, leadership

San Sebastian’s Migs Pascual lauded for basketball IQ, leadership

15 hours ago
Migs Pascual’s passing abilities had created good looks to the basket for his teammates.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

Petro, Choco in quarterfinals

10 hours ago
Second seed Petro Gazz played true to form and quashed the ambush bid of No. 11 Capital1, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21, to soar to...
Sports
fbtw
TNT eyes 3-0 lead minus Castro

TNT eyes 3-0 lead minus Castro

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The tough task of hunting for a double crown just got exponentially tougher for the TNT Tropang Giga, who will now have to...
Sports
fbtw
UST, NU stretch hot streaks

UST, NU stretch hot streaks

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Raging Santo Tomas rolled past Adamson, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25, to claim solo second spot in the UAAP Season 87 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 unfolds in Puerto Princesa

IRONMAN 70.3 unfolds in Puerto Princesa

10 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 makes its highly anticipated return to Puerto Princesa today, setting the stage for a spectacular race in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with