Brownlee bares willingness to give back to Philippines basketball

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Justin Brownlee has long been a regular fixture for crowd-favorite Ginebra in the PBA that he has already embraced several famous Filipino traits, including the deep sense of gratitude or reciprocity.

And that’s why it was an easy decision for Brownlee to join fellow basketball stars like Scottie Thompson and Jayson Castro as well as other known pro athletes in supporting Milka Romero and 1Pacman Party-list’s advocacy for sports and youth development.

“I actually want to give back to basketball. Hopefully I can do some things with younger kids and try to help the development of basketball here in the Philippines,” said the 36-year-old forward.

Brownlee became officially a Filipino citizen back in January 2023, all thanks to the initiative of outgoing 1Pacman Rep. Mikee Romero, who filed the bill granting the Gilas wingman citizenship at the House of Representatives. His naturalization allowed him to become a part of the national team, which ended a 61-year gold medal drought for the country in the Asian Games in Guangzho, China.

His endearing feats — highlighted by Gilas’ shocking win over world No.6 Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament that ended a 64-year dry spell of the Filipinos against European teams — have made him a national treasure.

And Brownlee knew that none of that would happen if not for the efforts of Romero, 1Pacman, and all the other congressmen and senators that made his naturalization possible.

“I definitely appreciate that. I understand it wasn't an easy process but I just appreciate all the senators and politicians who were involved. I can name so many but I'm just gonna say everyone that was involved, I just appreciate them,” said Brownlee.

Interestingly, Brownlee now stands by side with Mikee’s daughter, Milka in continuing the 1Pacman’s goal of helping elevate the grassroots especially in the less privileged areas in the country.

“Anything positive for the country,” said Brownlee.

“I'm a Filipino citizen now so I take pride in things like that. Like I said, I wanna be a big part of it or even a small part of it and help as much as I can.”