Gray 'very blessed' to make long-awaited return from injury

Ginebra's Jeremiah Gray (2) celebrates after connecting on a 3-pointer against the NorthPort Batang Pier Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was back in July 2023 when Jeremiah Gray last played a PBA game for Barangay Ginebra.

On July 30, 2023, during the PBA on Tour matchup, the sharpshooter Gray suffered a knee injury that sidelined him.

And now, 18 months after, he is back on the floor and saw action for the Gin Kings Friday evening.

Gray, in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series against the NorthPort Batang Pier, saw nine minutes and 16 seconds of action, scoring six points – all in the second quarter.

He also had two rebounds and a steal, but committed three turnovers.

Ginebra ended up winning, 119-106, to go up 2-0 in the series.

After the game, Gray voiced joy in finally playing basketball once again.

“It feels really good to be back out on the floor. I tried not to smile when I was out there, but I was just really happy and I feel very blessed to be back out on that floor after being gone for 18 months, so it feels very good to be back,” he told reporters.

The journey was not easy, the 28-year-old wing said, as what he had to go through was “devastating.”

“It made my faith very strong in the Lord and it just made me stronger at the end of the day. But that was definitely one of the toughest situations I've been in in my life for sure,” he stressed.

Gray bared that the process was “not smooth at all,” as his rehabilitation was very up and down.”

He stressed that there were times that he thought he will not be able to run ever again.

But now, he “feels amazing for sure,” but he still has to go back to game shape.

“Right now, I'm not going to lie, I'm not in the best shape, like game shape right now, but as these games keep going on, if Coach [Tim Cone] finds some time for me to get in the rotation, I could definitely get back in shape and feel good in the next few games hopefully,” he said.

“But as of right now, I just feel really good being out there. I feel amazing for sure.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Big Dome.