^

Sports

Gin Kings rout Batang Pier anew for 2-0 lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 7:27pm
Gin Kings rout Batang Pier anew for 2-0 lead
Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) shoots over the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier during their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra built a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series after blasting NorthPort Batang Pier, 119-106, Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings fought off a comeback attempt by the Batang Pier in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and the 2-0 advantage.

Japeth Aguilar powered Ginebra with a season high-tying 31 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one rebound.

Jamie Malonzo added 17 markers off the bench while Scottie Thompson had 16.

The Gin Kings started the game off waxing hot, grabbing a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter.

The lead grew to 35 points, 74-39, in the third quarter after a layup by Thompson.

But NorthPort slowly sliced the deficit, inching to within 15 points, 89-104, after a Kadeem Jack slam with 5:25 still to go in the game.

But Ginebra was able to recover just in time, hitting timely shots and making crucial stops down the line as NorthPort was unable to make it a single digit affair.

RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario had 11 markers apiece, while import Justin Brownlee finished with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Jack powered NorthPort with 27 points in 40 minutes, with William Navarro backstopping with 23 markers, 12 boards and four dimes. Joshua Munzon chipped in 14 points before fouling out with 4:05 remaining.

Arvin Tolentino struggled anew with 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angels, Solar Spikers, Flying Titans, Crossovers shoot for quarterfinals

Angels, Solar Spikers, Flying Titans, Crossovers shoot for quarterfinals

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Petro Gazz and Capital1 face off while Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo collide Saturday with an eye at nothing less than a place...
Sports
fbtw
War of attrition

War of attrition

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The ones who landed the first blow aren’t at ease. The ones on the receiving end aren’t in panic mode.
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga gets long-awaited crack at fellow beltholder Stamp Fairtex

Zamboanga gets long-awaited crack at fellow beltholder Stamp Fairtex

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
After twists and turns, Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will finally have her shot at the ONE women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino triathletes ache to defend turf

Filipino triathletes ache to defend turf

20 hours ago
Amid a strong lineup of local and international competitors, Filipino triathletes are determined to rule the IRONMAN 70.3...
Sports
fbtw
Galeries pulls off shocker

Galeries pulls off shocker

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Galeries Tower came into the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference qualification round with a slim to nothing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Let me entertain you, says Duplantis

Let me entertain you, says Duplantis

10 hours ago
Pole vault king Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis said he would like to do more events like his one-off sprint race with Karsten Warholm...
Sports
fbtw
Double-shift Sainz tops Bahrain F1 testing times

Double-shift Sainz tops Bahrain F1 testing times

10 hours ago
Carlos Sainz put in a double shift at pre-season Formula 1 testing on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), the Spaniard topping...
Sports
fbtw
Popovich says he won't return this season as Spurs coach after stroke

Popovich says he won't return this season as Spurs coach after stroke

10 hours ago
Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday (early Friday, Manila time) he won't return this season as coach of the San...
Sports
fbtw
Closing 68 seals Que&rsquo;s dominant run at Pradera

Closing 68 seals Que’s dominant run at Pradera

20 hours ago
Angelo Que completed a wire-to-wire win in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship yesterday with a closing 68 for a six-stroke...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sticking with Gilas program

Cone sticking with Gilas program

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Call him “hard headed” but Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is sticking to his guns.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with