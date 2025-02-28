Gin Kings rout Batang Pier anew for 2-0 lead

Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) shoots over the defense of the NorthPort Batang Pier during their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra built a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series after blasting NorthPort Batang Pier, 119-106, Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Gin Kings fought off a comeback attempt by the Batang Pier in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and the 2-0 advantage.

Japeth Aguilar powered Ginebra with a season high-tying 31 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one rebound.

Jamie Malonzo added 17 markers off the bench while Scottie Thompson had 16.

The Gin Kings started the game off waxing hot, grabbing a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter.

The lead grew to 35 points, 74-39, in the third quarter after a layup by Thompson.

But NorthPort slowly sliced the deficit, inching to within 15 points, 89-104, after a Kadeem Jack slam with 5:25 still to go in the game.

But Ginebra was able to recover just in time, hitting timely shots and making crucial stops down the line as NorthPort was unable to make it a single digit affair.

RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario had 11 markers apiece, while import Justin Brownlee finished with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Jack powered NorthPort with 27 points in 40 minutes, with William Navarro backstopping with 23 markers, 12 boards and four dimes. Joshua Munzon chipped in 14 points before fouling out with 4:05 remaining.

Arvin Tolentino struggled anew with 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m.