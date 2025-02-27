WMPBL Invitational: Aguilas, Perlas enter playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipinas Aguilas and Discovery Perlas secured spots in the playoffs with crucial victories in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Invitational Tournament last Wednesday at the Enderun Gym in Taguig.

Alexis Pana led the charge for Pilipinas Aguilas in their 82-75 victory over University of Santo Tomas, while Discovery Perlas leaned on its veterans to outlast Galeries Tower, 74-67 in this tournament is backed by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Both teams improved to identical 4-1 records, guaranteeing a top-two finish in Group A and clinching their postseason berths.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (1-3), Cavite Tol (1-3), Solar Home (1-3) and Centro Escolar University (1-4) will battle for the remaining two playoff spots in the group.

Clinging to a 74-73 lead with just over four minutes left, the Aguilas tightened their defense against the Growling Tigresses and closed the game on an 8-2 run. The trio of Mar Prado, Chack Cabinbin and Alexis Pana stepped up to secure their team’s third straight victory.

"I think it's a good game for us, and knowing UST, sabi ko nga they have a really good program with coach Haydee (Ong). Definitely, one of the best in the Philippines in terms of women's basketball," said Pilipinas Aguilas head coach Ryan Monteclaro.

"It's good na we were able to match up with them, but at the end of the day, it's a good feeling na we were able to compete with them," he added.

Pana, a former standout from Central Washington University, delivered a stellar performance with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, along with five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block.

Prado contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals; while the 5-foot-2 Cabinbin played beyond her size with a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, plus seven assists. Kem Adishina also made a significant impact with 12 points and nine boards.

On the other hand, Kent Pastrana led UST, which dropped to 3-1, with 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting, along with four assists and three rebounds. Nicole Danganan added 14 points, while Eka Soriano and Vergen Maglupay chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

In the nightcap, Discovery Perlas fended off a late surge from the Skyrisers to claim their third consecutive win in this invitational tournament also backed by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

Galeries Tower, trailing by 14 points with under three minutes remaining, launched a furious 9-0 run behind Ambie Almazan, Princes Fabruada, and Keza Buscar to cut the deficit to six, 71-65, with just 39 seconds left.

However, AJ Gloriani delivered the dagger 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to seal the win for Perlas.

Allana Lim spearheaded Discovery’s offense with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists; while Raiza Palmera-Dy tallied 20 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Tantoy Ferrer also made her presence felt with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Skyrisers, who suffered their first loss and fell to 3-1, were led by Almazan’s double-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals. Fria Bernardo and Fabruada contributed 11 and nine points, respectively.

In the opening game, Nikka Villanueva delivered the go-ahead basket to propel Imus-SIS VBL to a thrilling 79-78 victory over Centro Escolar University.

Villanueva attacked the lane and sank a clutch floater to give the Lady Magdalo a one-point lead with 6.3 seconds left.

Moahna Cadano had a chance to steal the win for CEU but missed the game-winning jumper, sealing the triumph for Imus-SIS VBL.

Before Villanueva’s heroics, Hannah Gumapo knocked down a crucial left-corner 3-pointer to put CEU ahead, 78-77, with 17 seconds remaining.

Khat Cantimbuhan paced the Lady Magdalo with a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, along with six rebounds. Villanueva and Annie Pamaran added 12 and 10 points, respectively, as Imus improved to 2-3.

CEU, which fell to 1-4, had five players score in double figures. Jerrell Banih led the way with 14 points and four rebounds.

Jhianne Ferolino came close to a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds; while Claire Tapinit and Gumapo also had 13 markers each. Krizzyann Bautista rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points; while Cadano posted five points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the loss.

The scores:

First game

Imus-SIS VBL 79 – Cantimbuhaan 26, Villanueva 12, Pamaran 10, Taclibon 8, Dela Cuesta 7, Cabahug 6, Ebio 5, Libor 2, San Diego 2, Flor 1, Santos 0, Manuel 0.

CEU 78 – Banih 14, Ferolino 13, Tapinit 13, Gumapo 13, Bautista 10, Cadano 5, Defeles 5, Garcia 3, Mahusay 2, Autida 0, Altamirano 0, Montecalbo 0, Duran 0.

Quarterscores: 18-17, 34-38, 52-53, 79-78

Second game

Pilipinas Aguilas 82 – Pana 20, Prado 16, Cabinbin 12, Adeshina 12, Etang 7, Apag 7, Padilla 3, Cac 3, Omopia 2, Ramos 0, Meniano 0, Guytingco 0, Escotido 0, Limbago 0.

UST 75 – Pastrana 19, Danganan 14, Soraino 13, Maglupay 11, Onianwa 4, Santos 4, Sierba 4, Bron 3, Ambos 2, Relliquette 1, Tacatac 0, Pescador 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 35-45, 64-62, 82-75

Third game

Discovery 74 – Lim 24, Palmera-Dy 20, Ferrer 13, Sambile 6, Anies 3, Gloriani 3, Galicia 2, Tolentino 2, Adriano 1, Candelario 0, Villasin 0, Borja 0.

Galeries Tower 67 – Almazan 17, Bernardo 11, Fabruada 9, Ronqullo 7, Buendia 5, Sandel 5, Buscar 4, Resultay 3, Canuto 2, Manzanares 2, Kone 2, Vacalaeres 0, Tecson 0, Lacayanga 0, Abriam 0.

Quarterscores: 13-15, 35-26, 55-43, 74-67