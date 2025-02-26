Bruce pulls off strong finish to win first pro golf title

LUBAO, Pampanga – Sam Bruce heralded her arrival on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in spectacular fashion, delivering a sensational late-game surge to clinch her first professional title.

The 24-year-old Seattle University product showcased poise, resilience and elite shot-making, sealing the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship with a brilliant birdie-birdie finish for a final-round 66 at the wind-swept Pinatubo course here on Wednesday.

The victory was a defining moment for Bruce, who had honed her skills on the European Tour last year. Having never won a professional event before, she proved her championship mettle by overcoming a rollercoaster battle in the final stretch.

With the wind dictating play and the lead shifting hands, Bruce rose to the occasion with clutch putts on Nos. 16 and 17 that cemented her two-shot triumph on a 210 total over 54 holes.

“This win really means a lot,” said Bruce, reflecting on her breakthrough. “I’ve come close before, but to finally get this first win — especially at home — feels incredible.”

Bruce, who majored in Mathematics at Seattle U, turned professional in 2023 and set her sights on the Epson Tour this season. Her dominant showing at Pradera Verde signals the emergence of a potential star, one whose game continues to evolve with every tournament.

After posting steady rounds of 72-72, Bruce saved her best for last, carding a bogey-free front nine with four birdies before adding a fifth on No. 10 to grab the lead. Though she stumbled with a lone bogey on No. 13, her composure never wavered.

With the title hanging in the balance, she delivered a dazzling finish, sinking long birdie putts on Nos. 16 and 17 while her closest rivals, Daniella Uy and Seoyun Kim, fell just short despite strong performances of their own.

Bruce’s final tally of six-under total edged out Uy and Kim, who tied for second at 212 after rounds of 70 and 69, respectively.

“I really felt in control of my putting today,” said Bruce. “Those long putts in the final holes made all the difference.”

Her ability to handle pressure and execute in critical moments underscores her potential for greater achievements.

“This win gives me even more motivation,” she added.

Sarah Ababa delivered a flawless, bogey-free 68 to seize fourth place at 217, while Chanelle Avaricio staged a strong comeback with a 70, catching up to Tiffany Lee, who struggled with a 77, for a share of fifth at 219.

Lee, who had been tied with Uy at the top after 36 holes, faltered early with a rough start — carding a double bogey and two bogeys in her first eight holes. She regained her rhythm with three birdies over the next eight holes, only to stumble at the finish, closing with a bogey and a disastrous triple-bogey after finding the water twice.

It was a tough blow for the 16-year-old rising star, who had previously stunned the pro field as an amateur by winning the Lakewood Championship and clinching her first pro title at Splendido Taal.

Mafy Singson posted a 74 to finish seventh at 220, while Martina Miñoza settled for eighth at 223 after a 73. Mikha Fortuna followed with a 224 after back-to-back rounds of 76.

Meanwhile, Princess Superal, Chihiro Ikeda, and Florence Bisera all shot 74s, tying for 10th at 225.

But the day ultimately belonged to Bruce, who also attributed her breakthrough victory to the strength of her long game and wedge shots, delivering the kind of composed, clutch performance that defines champions.

“I made sure to position myself well on the fairways — not necessarily attacking every drive, but focusing on giving myself as many birdie opportunities as possible,” she said.

Beyond her putting, she highlighted the key role of her approach shots. “My wedges really set me up for a lot of birdie chances,” she added.

The win was especially meaningful for Bruce, who reflected on the challenges of her journey as a professional, saying: “It feels really good. I’ve been a pro for a year and a half now, and sometimes you can play really well, but others can play even better, and you don’t win.”

“But today, everything just clicked. I was able to play my best, and it’s an incredible feeling to finally clinch the victory,” she added.