REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 11:10am
Catching up with ex-PBA import Allen Durham
Allen Durham, a three-time PBA Best Import awardee, announced his retirement before he left the country in the last Governor’s Cup.
MANILA, Philippines — Allen Durham has been one of the most dominant imports to play on local soil, having played numerous times in the PBA. But he is best remembered for bringing the Meralco Bolts to numerous finals stints in the Governors Cup starting in 2016.

The three-time Best Import awardee announced his retirement before he left the country in the last Governor’s Cup. But after seeing him play in the current Japan B.League season with the Saga Ballooners, I sought him out, thinking we just might see him back in the Philippines again soon.

Philstar: How’s been your adjustment at Saga?

Durham: I’m still trying to get my wind and my game shape in, after the Philippines, I went home for the holidays, so I’m still slowly trying to get back into my rhythm. 

I’m getting there, I’m trying to learn more about the team, the plays, getting our team chemistry. 

Philstar: About retirement, you’re retiring from the PBA or basketball as a whole?

Durham: No, this is my final year. That was my final stint in the PBA. And how I’m feeling now is probably the final year also in the B.League. I spent most of my career in the Philippines and here in Japan, so I wanted to come back and play at least one more time in both countries.

Philstar: So 2025, is it for you?

Durham: Yes, I have a lot of things going on at home. I have two younger boys, and they need their dad around. They’re getting to that age, you know? 

Philstar: What would say are the distinct differences playing in the PBA and the BLeague?

Durham: Well, in the PBA you’re only allowed one import so you’re asked to do a lot, you’ve gotta be ready to play every single game. In the B.League, there are other imports so some of the load is distributed. So going back to the PBA this season, I was like “Man, this is not like it used to be” (laughing). So I can definitely feel the difference.

Philstar: In all the places you’ve played, is there any one area that stands out for you?

Durham: As far as Japan, I played three season in Okinawa, with the Golden Kings, so my experience there was amazing. It was like paradise. Everyday going to work then walking around outside, the island life. If you have a chance to visit, it’s a beautiful place, a good mix of American culture and Japanese culture. As a foreigner, it’s easy to live in, and great weather too.

All three years I was with Ryukyu, we went to the finals. We lost the first one, we won the Championship the next year, and this past season we lost to Hiroshima. We just went cold at the wrong time.

Philstar: So would you say this was the highlight of your career?

Durham: Hmmmm, yes, because we made so many finals appearances, but we also made the same with Meralco. But being a part of those two organisations, that was really special. At Meralco, they never made it to the finals, then we finally got over that hump. We couldn’t finish it though. Same thing with the Kings, they never made it to the finals before, and we were able to get one so that definitely special to me.

Philstar: Looking back at your career, is there anything you would change?

Durham:  Wow! That’s a really tough question. Honestly, I’ve had my trials in the NBA, it didn’t go as well. I’ve met a lot of great people, I’ve had a lot of great teammates, in a lot of great places, so I can’t say I would change one thing, because I’ve been blessed throughout my whole career.

