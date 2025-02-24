^

Sports

WMPBL: Perlas on a roll, decimate Relentless

Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 6:51pm
WMPBL: Perlas on a roll, decimate Relentless

MANILA, Philippines — Discovery continued its surge, dismantling EZ Jersey, 88-45, for its third consecutive win in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Invitational Tournament on Sunday at the New Era University Gym.

The Perlas set the tone early, building a commanding 38-17 lead at halftime before extending the gap to as much as 46 points in the fourth. They improved to 3-1 in the tournament, supported by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino, and the MPBL Party-list.

Discovery reached its largest lead of the game when Angel Anies knocked down a 3-pointer, pushing the margin to 86-40 with 3:13 remaining in the final quarter.

“Against EZ Jersey, we’re expecting a win naman talaga but ‘yung quality of game namin, we need to improve. Kasi syempre, patagal ng patagal, pabigat ng pabigat ‘yung mga kalaban eh,” said Perlas head coach Helen Fedillaga.

“Against them naman, we ran our transition a little bit better now. I think we really need to improve our rebounding, offensive and defensive rebounding. And of course our transition defense,” she added.

Anies waxed hot from deep, draining five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points to go along with two steals despite only playing 14 minutes for Discovery.

The ever-reliable Allana Lim tallied 16 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and two assists; while Raiza Palmera-Dy had 15 points, nine assists and seven steals in the contest.

On the other hand, the Relentless struggled once again, dropping their fourth consecutive loss in as many outings.

Janeth Sison was the lone double-digit performer for EZ Jersey with 10 points on top of four assists. Loraine Gonzalo added eight markers, while Rosemarie Gayo and Danica Docallos had six points apiece.

In other games, the Philippine Navy Lady Sailors and the Solar Home Suns grabbed contrasting victories in the tournament — also backed by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

Navy, backed by Kalos PH and Go for Gold, zoomed to its third consecutive win after overpowering hapless PSP, 68-35, in the nightcap.

Trixie Antiquerra delivered a career-best performance for the Lady Sailors, who improved to 5-1 in the standings, tallying 24 points behind a record-setting eight three-pointers — the most in a single game in league history.

Janelle Mendoza tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists; while Afril Bernardino filled the stat sheet anew with 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and eight steals for Navy, who led by as big as 39 points in the win.

On the other hand, the 0-5 Lady Gymers, who are now on the brink of elimination, were led by Queenie Aquino and Jeedel Bartolo with eight and seven points, respectively.

In the second game, Solar Home staved off Imus-SIS VBL, 57-52, snapped a three-game skid for its first win in the tournament.

Jecel Alba led the way for the Suns, who improved to 1-3, with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Patricia Rodas had 11 points and six rebounds; while Jollina Go added 10 points, four boards and three assists in the win.

On the other hand, the Lady Magdalo, who slid to 1-3 as well, were led by Annie Grace Pamaran and Nicole Cabahug with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The scores:

First game

Discover 88 – Anies 18, Lim 16, Palmera-Dy 15, Tolentino 8, Villasin 7, Adriano 6, Sambile 4, Ferrer 3, Gloriani 3, Galicia 3, Borja 3, Candelario 2, Layug 0.

EZ Jersey 45 – Sison 10, Gonzalo 8, Gayo 6, Docallos 6, Felisarta 5, Molina 4, Capilit 3, Gandalla 3, Hortaleza 0, Andan 0, Suansing 0, Canayong 0, Domingo 0, Ngo 0.

Quarterscores: 16-6, 38-17, 66-27, 88-45

Second game

Solar Home 57 – Alba 12, Rodas 11, Go 10, Ferrer 7, Pesquera 6, Cortizano 4, Batnag 3, Medina 2, Lirazana 2, Tatel 0, Moslares 0, Generoso 0, Brenzuela 0.

Imus-SIS VBL 52 – Pamaran 13, Cabahug 11, Ebio 10, Flor 10, Villanueva 4, Salgado 2, Dela Cruz 2, Cantimbuhan 0, Libor 0, Taclibon 0, Dela Cuesta 0, Vicente 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 35-32, 43-40, 57-52

Third game

Navy 68 – Antiquerra 24, Mendoza 14, Bernardino 13, Ong 4, Cas 3, Lomogda 3, Borja 2, De Castro 2, Mercado 2, Macasiray 1, Tongco 0, Polindey 0, Brillante 0.

PSP 35 – Aquino 8, Bartolo 7, Dionisio 4, Geli 3, Buendia 3, Dimaunahan 3, Taguiam 3, Tolentino 2, Quiapo 2, Terrinal 0, Cancio 0, Larrosa 0, Antonio 0.

Quarterscores: 18-7, 39-16, 55-22, 68-35

ALLANA LIM

WMPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

Starhorse taking over Dyip franchise

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Pending approval by the PBA, a new ballclub – Starhorse Shipping Line – is in line to make its debut in the 50th...
Sports
fbtw

Basketball overload

By Bill Velasco | 20 hours ago
Is there too much basketball in the Philippines?
Sports
fbtw
Qatar side tourney did more harm than good for Gilas, says Cone

Qatar side tourney did more harm than good for Gilas, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The pocket tournament in Doha, Qatar  “probably hurt” Gilas Pilipinas more than it helped the squad, but...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles break through

Blue Eagles break through

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Ateneo scored a breakthrough win at the expense of erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18,...
Sports
fbtw
Yin shatters LPGA Thai record with thrilling win

Yin shatters LPGA Thai record with thrilling win

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Angel Yin battled through relentless pressure to secure a dramatic victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand, edging out Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
45 world slots at stake in IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

45 world slots at stake in IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race

4 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race is set to make a triumphant return on March 2, marking not only the comeback of this...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan bets shine in PhilCycling Nationals opener

Iloilo, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan bets shine in PhilCycling Nationals opener

4 hours ago
Two young riders from Iloilo and one each from Narvacan and Pangasinan dominated the Criterium races in Day 1 of the PhilCycling...
Sports
fbtw
Trail running officials take the podium at PSA Forum

Trail running officials take the podium at PSA Forum

6 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum focuses on the coming Philippine National Trail Running Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Willie Miller-coached Squires rout LPU to launch NCAA three-peat bid

Willie Miller-coached Squires rout LPU to launch NCAA three-peat bid

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Letran relied on a big second-half effort as it downed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 63-45, Monday to set in motion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with