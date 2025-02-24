WMPBL: Perlas on a roll, decimate Relentless

MANILA, Philippines — Discovery continued its surge, dismantling EZ Jersey, 88-45, for its third consecutive win in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) Invitational Tournament on Sunday at the New Era University Gym.

The Perlas set the tone early, building a commanding 38-17 lead at halftime before extending the gap to as much as 46 points in the fourth. They improved to 3-1 in the tournament, supported by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino, and the MPBL Party-list.

Discovery reached its largest lead of the game when Angel Anies knocked down a 3-pointer, pushing the margin to 86-40 with 3:13 remaining in the final quarter.

“Against EZ Jersey, we’re expecting a win naman talaga but ‘yung quality of game namin, we need to improve. Kasi syempre, patagal ng patagal, pabigat ng pabigat ‘yung mga kalaban eh,” said Perlas head coach Helen Fedillaga.

“Against them naman, we ran our transition a little bit better now. I think we really need to improve our rebounding, offensive and defensive rebounding. And of course our transition defense,” she added.

Anies waxed hot from deep, draining five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 18 points to go along with two steals despite only playing 14 minutes for Discovery.

The ever-reliable Allana Lim tallied 16 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and two assists; while Raiza Palmera-Dy had 15 points, nine assists and seven steals in the contest.

On the other hand, the Relentless struggled once again, dropping their fourth consecutive loss in as many outings.

Janeth Sison was the lone double-digit performer for EZ Jersey with 10 points on top of four assists. Loraine Gonzalo added eight markers, while Rosemarie Gayo and Danica Docallos had six points apiece.

In other games, the Philippine Navy Lady Sailors and the Solar Home Suns grabbed contrasting victories in the tournament — also backed by Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

Navy, backed by Kalos PH and Go for Gold, zoomed to its third consecutive win after overpowering hapless PSP, 68-35, in the nightcap.

Trixie Antiquerra delivered a career-best performance for the Lady Sailors, who improved to 5-1 in the standings, tallying 24 points behind a record-setting eight three-pointers — the most in a single game in league history.

Janelle Mendoza tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists; while Afril Bernardino filled the stat sheet anew with 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and eight steals for Navy, who led by as big as 39 points in the win.

On the other hand, the 0-5 Lady Gymers, who are now on the brink of elimination, were led by Queenie Aquino and Jeedel Bartolo with eight and seven points, respectively.

In the second game, Solar Home staved off Imus-SIS VBL, 57-52, snapped a three-game skid for its first win in the tournament.

Jecel Alba led the way for the Suns, who improved to 1-3, with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Patricia Rodas had 11 points and six rebounds; while Jollina Go added 10 points, four boards and three assists in the win.

On the other hand, the Lady Magdalo, who slid to 1-3 as well, were led by Annie Grace Pamaran and Nicole Cabahug with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The scores:

First game

Discover 88 – Anies 18, Lim 16, Palmera-Dy 15, Tolentino 8, Villasin 7, Adriano 6, Sambile 4, Ferrer 3, Gloriani 3, Galicia 3, Borja 3, Candelario 2, Layug 0.

EZ Jersey 45 – Sison 10, Gonzalo 8, Gayo 6, Docallos 6, Felisarta 5, Molina 4, Capilit 3, Gandalla 3, Hortaleza 0, Andan 0, Suansing 0, Canayong 0, Domingo 0, Ngo 0.

Quarterscores: 16-6, 38-17, 66-27, 88-45

Second game

Solar Home 57 – Alba 12, Rodas 11, Go 10, Ferrer 7, Pesquera 6, Cortizano 4, Batnag 3, Medina 2, Lirazana 2, Tatel 0, Moslares 0, Generoso 0, Brenzuela 0.

Imus-SIS VBL 52 – Pamaran 13, Cabahug 11, Ebio 10, Flor 10, Villanueva 4, Salgado 2, Dela Cruz 2, Cantimbuhan 0, Libor 0, Taclibon 0, Dela Cuesta 0, Vicente 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 35-32, 43-40, 57-52

Third game

Navy 68 – Antiquerra 24, Mendoza 14, Bernardino 13, Ong 4, Cas 3, Lomogda 3, Borja 2, De Castro 2, Mercado 2, Macasiray 1, Tongco 0, Polindey 0, Brillante 0.

PSP 35 – Aquino 8, Bartolo 7, Dionisio 4, Geli 3, Buendia 3, Dimaunahan 3, Taguiam 3, Tolentino 2, Quiapo 2, Terrinal 0, Cancio 0, Larrosa 0, Antonio 0.

Quarterscores: 18-7, 39-16, 55-22, 68-35