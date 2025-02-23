^

Sports

Junior Altas begin NCAA championship bid

Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 6:13pm
Junior Altas begin NCAA championship bid
Last year's bridesmaid finishers, the Junior Altas of Coach Joph Cleopas begin their quest for a first title with nine holdovers that recorded the team's first finals appearance since it joined the league in 1985.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Preseason favorites Perpetual Junior Altas will be tested Monday in their game against the Mapua-Malayan School Red Robins in the opening of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Season 100 Juniors Basketball Tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

Last year's bridesmaid finishers, the Junior Altas of Coach Joph Cleopas begin their quest for a first title with nine holdovers that recorded the team's first finals appearance since it joined the league in 1985.

Cleopas will lean on graduating player Lebron Jhames Daep along with Jan Roluna, Aries Borja, Kelsey Baldoria, Icee Callangan, JD Pagulayan, Jericho Cristino, TJ Tabbuan and Lance Nitura.

Also, the Lyceum of the Philippines University Junior Pirates will clash with back-to-back champion Letran at 8 a.m.; while the Mapua-Malayan Red Robins will collide the Altalettes at 10 a.m.

Newly installed Squires head coach Willie Miller will parade his new recruits Dwyne Miranda from FEU and Daryl Valdeavilla from UP-IS.

The Las Piñas city-based school hired six rookies (Kurt Velasquez and Louie Rosales from the Batang Gilas, Felix Corpuz and Hanz Llupar from Cebu, Kurt Patalinghug from Lapu Lapu City and Renzo Zanoria from Cebu City) to take over from the graduates including Amiel Acido, JP Panelo and Regie Ayon.

Perpetual hopes to sustain momentum from pre-season achievements and titles.

"We are focused and determined to win, one game at a time," said Cleopas.

The Arellano Braves and the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers will tangle at 12 p.m.; La Salle Greenhills and the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Staglets battle at 2 p.m.; and the San Beda University Red Cubs and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers lock horns at 4 p.m.

JUNIOR ALTAS

NCAA

PERPETUAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

Nowitzki 'disappointed and sad' for Doncic after trade

10 hours ago
Basketball Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki says he felt "a little disappointed and sad" for Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks...
Sports
fbtw
Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

Bivol takes Beterbiev's light-heavyweight crown in Riyadh classic

10 hours ago
Dmitry Bivol dethroned Artur Beterbiev as undisputed light-heavyweight champion in a thrilling contest in Riyadh in the early...
Sports
fbtw
Time to restudy

Time to restudy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Regardless of the outcome in today’s third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window game between Gilas and New Zealand, it’s...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race to feature spruced-up course

IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa race to feature spruced-up course

7 hours ago
Puerto Princesa is gearing up for an electrifying edition of IRONMAN 70.3 on March 2, as race organizers unveil a faster and...
Sports
fbtw
Wide-open men's race looms in Philippine Golf Tour

Wide-open men's race looms in Philippine Golf Tour

7 hours ago
A new season signals fresh opportunities on the Philippine Golf Tour, but it also brings a fresh wave of challenges, particularly...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Doncic dominates as Lakers rout Nuggets, Suns gore Bulls

Doncic dominates as Lakers rout Nuggets, Suns gore Bulls

5 hours ago
Luka Doncic delivered a dominant 32-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped the Denver Nuggets' nine-game winning...
Sports
fbtw
Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

Superal, Constantino banner field in LPGT Pradera Verde golf tourney

7 hours ago
The ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship ushers in the new season of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour with...
Sports
fbtw
Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

Struggling Gilas bows to New Zealand

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed another loss in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, this time in their rematch with New Zealand,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas ready for tall blacks

Gilas ready for tall blacks

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Wounded Gilas Pilipinas gets one shot to end this trying international window on a high note.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with