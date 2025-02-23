Junior Altas begin NCAA championship bid

Last year's bridesmaid finishers, the Junior Altas of Coach Joph Cleopas begin their quest for a first title with nine holdovers that recorded the team's first finals appearance since it joined the league in 1985.

MANILA, Philippines — Preseason favorites Perpetual Junior Altas will be tested Monday in their game against the Mapua-Malayan School Red Robins in the opening of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Season 100 Juniors Basketball Tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

Cleopas will lean on graduating player Lebron Jhames Daep along with Jan Roluna, Aries Borja, Kelsey Baldoria, Icee Callangan, JD Pagulayan, Jericho Cristino, TJ Tabbuan and Lance Nitura.

Also, the Lyceum of the Philippines University Junior Pirates will clash with back-to-back champion Letran at 8 a.m.; while the Mapua-Malayan Red Robins will collide the Altalettes at 10 a.m.

Newly installed Squires head coach Willie Miller will parade his new recruits Dwyne Miranda from FEU and Daryl Valdeavilla from UP-IS.

The Las Piñas city-based school hired six rookies (Kurt Velasquez and Louie Rosales from the Batang Gilas, Felix Corpuz and Hanz Llupar from Cebu, Kurt Patalinghug from Lapu Lapu City and Renzo Zanoria from Cebu City) to take over from the graduates including Amiel Acido, JP Panelo and Regie Ayon.

Perpetual hopes to sustain momentum from pre-season achievements and titles.

"We are focused and determined to win, one game at a time," said Cleopas.

The Arellano Braves and the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers will tangle at 12 p.m.; La Salle Greenhills and the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Staglets battle at 2 p.m.; and the San Beda University Red Cubs and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers lock horns at 4 p.m.