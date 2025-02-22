^

PGT, LPGT brace for new season

Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 12:40pm
PGT, LPGT brace for new season
Harmie Constantino (left) and Tony Lascuña.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT are set to open another season filled with unpredictability and intense rivalries as the 10-leg circuit kicks off at the Pradera Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga on Monday, February 24.

Despite veteran dominance, the PGT has proven to be anyone’s game, as no single player was able to secure multiple titles in the 72-hole tournaments last season. This pattern underscores the increasing competitiveness of the tour, with young guns and Q-School graduates eager to shake up the hierarchy.

Tony Lascuña, a five-time Order of Merit champion, remains a force to be reckoned with, but with a new wave of challengers — including fresh Q-School graduates — no player can take victory for granted. Among the seasoned pros looking to reclaim or maintain their standing are last year’s leg winners Angelo Que, Jhonnel Ababa, Lloyd Go, Zanieboy Gialon, Rupert Zaragosa, Clyde Mondilla, Sean Ramos, Reymon Jaraula and Keanu Jahns.

However, the field has grown even deeper, with the likes of Guido van der Valk, Aidric Chan, Dino Villanueva, Michael Bibat, Russell Bautista, Fidel Concepcion and Ira Alido sharpening their skills in the off-season.

Adding to the uncertainty, a strong contingent of international players, headlined by Korean Min Wook Gwon, who recently bested van der Valk in The Country Club Invitational, could break through and claim titles in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Focus will also be on the latest Q-School graduates, led by low medalist Jeff Jung, alongside promising talents such as Carl Corpus, Yuto Hayashi, Atsushi Ueda, Christopher delos Santos, Paul Echavez, Tae Won Kim, Toru Nakajima, James Ryan Lam, Dan Cruz, Ivan Monsalve, Jorge Jorge and rookie pro Jhondie Quibol.

While skill, composure and experience are key to success, golf remains a game where luck and timely breaks can turn the tide in a tightly contested battle. The Pradera Verde course, known for its challenging layout, will be the perfect proving ground for those looking to make an early-season statement.

The unpredictability extends to the LPGT, where last season saw Harmie Constantino dominate the early rounds before struggling later in the year. She eventually regained her form to win the weather-shortened final leg at Negros Occidental. But with Sarah Ababa, Daniella Uy, Chanelle Avaricio, Florence Bisera, and rising Korean star Tiffany Lee in the mix, the race for LPGT supremacy remains wide open.

The LPGT, which runs simultaneously with the PGT for the first three days of competition, will also see challengers like Princess Superal, Mafy Singson, Mikha Fortuna, Kayla Nocum, Marvi Monsalve, Pamela Mariano and Gretchen Villacencio looking to make their mark.

Meanwhile, a select group of professionals from both the PGT and LPGT will take on the Pradera Verde course in the traditional pro-am tournament today (Sunday), teaming up with amateur players and guests of the event sponsor, ICTSI.

From Pradera Verde, the circuit moves to Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Cavite (March 10-13), followed by Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Laguna (March 25-28). The tour then shifts to Antipolo for stops at Forest Hills (June 3-6) and Valley Golf Club (June 22-25) before heading to Mindanao and the Visayas.

As in previous years, the season will culminate in the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna (November 25-28), where the top performers of the 10-leg season will battle for ultimate supremacy.

With a competitive field, unpredictable outcomes and a mix of seasoned veterans and hungry newcomers, the 2025 PGT and LPGT season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet.

