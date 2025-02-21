^

Sports

Golf documentary series 'Full Swing' returns with new season

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 11:25am
Golf documentary series 'Full Swing' returns with new season
Avid golfer and all sports fans will truly appreciate this coming season, which begins on February 25 on Netflix.
Netflix

Time for binge-watching again, golf fans! 

“Full Swing” is back for a third season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — both returning favorites and new faces — on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA Tour, including all four of golf’s Major championships — the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, Open Championship — and also the Presidents Cup.

Season 3 brings even more drama, featuring Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite, and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.

Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother-sister golf tandem in Olympic history; Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level; Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions; Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor; and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy.

“Full Swing” continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.

This season also features Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Wyndham Clark,Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Gary Woodland.

Avid golfer and all sports fans will truly appreciate this coming season, which begins on February 25 on Netflix.

GOLF

NETFLIX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

UCAL hoops: PCU-D storms back vs MCU for share of second spot

20 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas went full throttle in the fourth and completed an 85-81come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Curling breakthrough

Curling breakthrough

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
In sports, curling has nothing to do with hairdressing.
Sports
fbtw

Taipei snaps Gilas streak

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas rammed into a Chinese-Taipei squad brimming with new weapons and playing with a strong sense of urgency, and fell for the first time in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Mapua&rsquo;s Escamis returning for &lsquo;one last dance&rsquo; in NCAA

Mapua’s Escamis returning for ‘one last dance’ in NCAA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Run it back.
Sports
fbtw

Blazers blast Chiefs in rousing debut

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
College of St. Benilde turned back Arellano University, 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, yesterday to launch its four-peat feat bid in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

Pacio stops Brooks to become undisputed ONE strawweight MMA champion

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Undisputed.
Sports
fbtw
UST Teletigers rule maiden Jobstreet esport tourney

UST Teletigers rule maiden Jobstreet esport tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas's (UST) Teletigers Esports Club emerged victorious in the first-ever Jobstreet by SEEK...
Sports
fbtw
Determined Cool Smashers secure top seeding

Determined Cool Smashers secure top seeding

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Needing a straight-sets win to claim the qualifying final round top seeding, the Creamline Cool Smashers hit the target with...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

Cool Smashers sweep Highrisers to seize top seed

16 hours ago
It was the dynastic franchise’s 10th win in 11 outings, enough to seal it the top seeding
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with