Golf documentary series 'Full Swing' returns with new season

Avid golfer and all sports fans will truly appreciate this coming season, which begins on February 25 on Netflix.

Time for binge-watching again, golf fans!

“Full Swing” is back for a third season, as this immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — both returning favorites and new faces — on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA Tour, including all four of golf’s Major championships — the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, Open Championship — and also the Presidents Cup.

Season 3 brings even more drama, featuring Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite, and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.

Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother-sister golf tandem in Olympic history; Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level; Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions; Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor; and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy.

“Full Swing” continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.

This season also features Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Wyndham Clark,Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Gary Woodland.

Avid golfer and all sports fans will truly appreciate this coming season, which begins on February 25 on Netflix.