Mapuaâ€™s Escamis returning for â€˜one last danceâ€™ in NCAA

Mapua’s Escamis returning for ‘one last dance’ in NCAA

Mapua's Clint Escamis (middle) celebrates after leading the Cardinals to its first NCAA title in 33 years Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Run it back.

Mapua superstar guard Clint Escamis is going back for one final year with the Cardinals, he announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Escamis, who averaged 17.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in 21 contests in the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament, towed Mapua to its first championship in 33 years.

He posted his decision on Instagram Wednesday night.

“One last dance,” he said in his Instagram post, as he shared photos from the most recent season.

He also announced his decision in a video posted by the Mapua Global Support Association Inc. on Facebook.

“All throughout my years as a Red Robin, as now as a Mapua Cardinal, sobrang grateful ako sa lahat ng suporta niyo, sa lahat ng tulong niyo. Grabe talaga ang nagging blessing sa akin ng Mapua,” Escamis said.

“Na-injure ako, umalis ako, I came back. Grabe rin yung pagmamahal din sa akin ng Mapua, from the coaching staff, sa teammates ko, and sa lahat,” he added.

He said that while they already brought home the championship last season, he wants to continue giving back to the university.

“And siyempre, para sa akin, gusto ko rin talagang mag-give back. And siyempre, what are you gonna do?” he said.

“One last year for me. One more year. Last dance, kumbaga. Farewell tour.”

While he did not win the season Most Valuable Player award last season, he won the Finals MVP plum.

Escamis came up big in Mapua’s two-game finals sweep of College of St. Benilde, led by season MVP Allen Liwag.

Escamis will continue to be the main man for the Cardinals, whose core also consists of Cyrus Cuenco, JC Recto, Chris Hubilla and Lawrence Mangubat.