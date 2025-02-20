Lady Blazers trounce Arellano to open NCAA volleyball four-peat bid

It was CSB’s 41st straight win in a magnificent stretch that included victories in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Games Friday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m.- Letran vs JRU (men/women)

1 p.m.- SSC-R vs Mapua (women/men)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde turned back Arellano University, 25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17, Thursday to launch its four-peat feat bid in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Sebastian College Gym.

It was the Lady Blazers’ first victory of the year, which they hope would end up in another championship after reigning supreme the last three seasons when they never absorbed a single defeat.

But the extraordinary belles from Taft knew it would be tougher this year as they will miss four key cogs from their three-peat reign in Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit, Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa, who have all turned pro.

Taking the cudgels this time were former Mycah Go, Mary Grace Borromeo and Zam Nolasco, who fired 17, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Also stepping up was Chenae Basarte, who had plugged the massive hole left by Mondonedo — last year’s Most Valuable Player — after a masterful 19-set performance.

CSB had a chance to essay a straight set win when it handily took the first two sets and was up, 24-22, in the third but lost concentration after allowing AU turn the tables around and seized the last four points in snatching the frame and forcing another one.

Good thing the Lady Blazers regained their composure and took charge in the fourth set in sealing the deal.

In men’s play, CSB likewise downed AU, 25-22, 27-25, 27-29, 25-19.