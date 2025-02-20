Hornets nip Lakers at NBA resumption

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The Charlotte Hornets escaped the Los Angeles Lakers, 100-97, at the Crypto.com arena Thursday (Manila time) to snap their three-game losing streak as NBA action resumed after the All-Star break.

The Hornets blew a nine-point fourth quarter lead, but big shots by Nick Smith Jr. and Lonzo Ball, as well as misses by LeBron James down the stretch, sealed Charlotte to its 14th win in 53 games.

Miles Bridges powered the Hornets with 29 points, six rebounds and five steals on 9-of-22 shooting. Ball added 27 markers, six dimes and five boards.

After trailing by nine, 66-75, early on in the fourth quarter, the Lakers unleashed seven points capped by a LeBron James layup to make it a two point game, 73-75, with 8:24 left.

A 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith gave Los Angeles a three-point lead, 86-83.

The two teams then traded buckets in the next minutes, with a Mark Williams layup tying things up at 90.

A triple by Bridges gave Charlotte a 93-90 lead with 1:53 remaining, but back-to-back shots by Jaxson Hayes and Luka Doncic pushed the Lakers ahead, 94-93, with 1:03 to go.

Smith then dialed in and connected on a triple with about 48 seconds remaining to give the Hornets a 96-94 lead.

On the other end, Rui Hachimura was fouled but missed both free throws. In the next possession, Ball iced the game with a layup, 98-94.

But James would not give up, hitting a triple that made it a one-point game, 97-98, with 6.8 seconds left.

A pair of free throws by Ball iced the game, 97-100, as James missed game-tying 3-pointers with the time winding down.

Smith had 12 points built on four 3-pointers. Seth Curry and Williams, whose deal sending him to the Lakers was rescinded due to a failed physical, had 10 each.

James powered Los Angeles with 26 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Hachimura chipped in 17 points, while Doncic tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as he made just five of his 18 field goal attempts.

Austin Reaves had eight points in 27 minutes before he was thrown out of the game for complaining.

The Lakers dropped to 32-21 in the season as they lost their second straight game.