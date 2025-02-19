Strategy game Magic Chess Go Go to be released in Philippines

Magic Chess Go Go merges the mechanics of auto battler games with the rich lore and art of Mobile Legends.

MANILA, Philippines — After being soft-launched in Malaysia and Singapore, Moonton Games' strategy game Magic Chess: Go Go (MCGG) will be available in the Philippines on February 21.

Created by the original team behind Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), MCGG merges the mechanics of auto battler games with the rich lore and art of Mobile Legends. It allows players to stretch their strategic skills in combining the strengths of different MLBB heroes to come up with the ultimate team and be the last player standing.

"In MLBB lore, MCGG exists as a widely popular game in the Land of Dawn. Created by a ‘mysterious game designer’, MCGG's Commanders, Go Go Cards, and Synergies are based on the heroes, legends, and stories circulating in the continent. With the APAC Grand Launch, we are taking this concept out into the real world — offering gamers a fresh competitive field to enjoy the rich and immersive world of MLBB,” said Gao "Skyhook" Chong, MCGG producer at Moonton Games.

Fans who previously used the Magic Chess mode within MLBB will have their previous items converted into MCGG's in-game currency during the Gratitude Event at launch while the game will implement a seasonal update, featuring new gameplay mechanics as well as bring more heroes from MLBB into MCGG, with the inaugural season bringing MLBB fan-favorite hero Miya to the world of Magic Chess.

"MCGG is the culmination of many years of dedicated development and testing. But our APAC Grand Launch is only the start. We will be rolling out more exciting initiatives in the coming weeks and months, including much-requested-for esports tournaments, which is one of our immediate priorities for MCGG,” added Chong.