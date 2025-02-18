^

Sports

HD Spikers unplug Chargers for third straight win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 18, 2025 | 6:41pm
HD Spikers unplug Chargers for third straight win
Vanie Gandler (No. 5) powered her way to 15 points for Cignal.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Creamline vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Nxled vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal closed out its preliminary round campaign on a high note after routing Akari, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21, on Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Vanie Gandler powered her way to 15 points, while Rose Doria-Aquino and Ishie Lalongisip chipped in 12 and 10 hits, respectively, as the HD Spikers will finish the first round at No. 3 with an 8-3 record even. This if PLDT and Choco Mucho, both totting 7-3 cards, win their last games due to their highest FIVB tiebreak score.

Creamline and Petro Gazz, tied at first with 9-1 marks, will also end up in the top two.

The win also gave Cignal the needed confidence entering the playoff or qualifying round — set to start February 27 — where it will tackle the No. 10 squad.

“Ito talaga target namin, maka No. 3,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos, whose charges are on a three-win streak.

For Gandler, it was a collective team effort.

“Super proud of the team even though we had a lot of challenges this year, it was really a total team effort,” she said.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will end up in the middle of the pack after stumbling to a 5-6 slate.

Delos Santos also found it important to get more than a week of preparation for the bigger battles ahead.

“Importante talaga pahinga at more time to prepare,” he said.

Cignal is hoping to hurdle their qualifying round opponent as it will catapult them straight to the best-of-three quarterfinals that it also hopes to win to advance to the four-team, single-round robin format semis.

The top two squads from that short but sweet semis will play for the crown in another best-of-three affair.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

PVL

VANIE GANDLER

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

Gilas outgunned by Egypt to end Doha campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is exiting the 2nd Doha International Cup with back-to-back losses after absorbing a 31-point beating at the...
Sports
fbtw
Handball winners to grace PSA Forum

Handball winners to grace PSA Forum

1 day ago
The Philippine teams that copped the gold and bronze medals in the recent Southeast Asian Beach Handball Championships serve...
Sports
fbtw
Schumacher family appeals sentence in blackmail case

Schumacher family appeals sentence in blackmail case

7 hours ago
The family of Michael Schumacher on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) launched an appeal against the sentence for one of the...
Sports
fbtw
Red-hot HD Spikers go for No. 3 seeding

Red-hot HD Spikers go for No. 3 seeding

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Cignal hopes to finish third in the preliminaries and gain a much needed morale booster entering the qualifying round as it...
Sports
fbtw
Sultan of slams reigns on: McClung wins dunk contest a third time; Herro is 3-point king

Sultan of slams reigns on: McClung wins dunk contest a third time; Herro is 3-point king

1 day ago
Mac McClung won an unprecedented third consecutive NBA Slam Dunk title with four perfect scores and Miami’s Tyler Herro...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gold-winning curlers get cash rewards

Gold-winning curlers get cash rewards

6 hours ago
The gold medal won in the 9th Asian Games is priceless but nevertheless, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) went from...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz waxes hot from deep as Basilan-Starhorse nips La Salle in Zamboanga tourney

Cruz waxes hot from deep as Basilan-Starhorse nips La Salle in Zamboanga tourney

6 hours ago
Veteran Jervy Cruz buried five triples to help Basilan-Starhorse survive La Salle, 60-57, at the start of the 3rd Gov. Ann...
Sports
fbtw
Ducanes, Banas crowned U15 mixed doubles champ in World Table Tennis youth tilt

Ducanes, Banas crowned U15 mixed doubles champ in World Table Tennis youth tilt

7 hours ago
Olympia Ducanes and Joshua Banas reigned supreme in the U15 mixed doubles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender...
Sports
fbtw
WMPBL: UST clashes with CEU

WMPBL: UST clashes with CEU

8 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas returns after a three-week break, determined to secure its third consecutive victory in the 2025...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC Philippines sweeps sister team to rule SPS Mobile Challenge Finals

ONIC Philippines sweeps sister team to rule SPS Mobile Challenge Finals

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Reigning world champion ONIC Philippines continued to dominate Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports as it swept sister organization...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with