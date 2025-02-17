^

HD Spikers eye confidence-boosting win, take on Chargers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 3:54pm
The HD Spikers have won their last two games.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Cignal vs Akari

6:30 p.m. - Capital1 vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal hopes to finish third in the preliminaries and gain a much-needed morale booster entering the qualifying round as it clashes with an unpredictable Akari Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers are actually bunched with the PLDT High Speed Hitters, their sister squad, and Choco Mucho Flying Titans at No. 3 with identical 7-3 marks, behind Creamline and Petro Gazz’s league-best 9-1 slates.

But a victory over the Chargers, who have split their first 10 matches, in their 4 p.m. collision will seal them outright No. 3 since they will end up with the highest FIVB tiebreaker.

The HD Spikers have also won their last two games, including a 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-11 win over the vastly improved ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles Thursday, and a third win in a row should further boost their growing confidence.

Cignal’s reemergence was sparked by several moving forces, including rookie sensation Ishie Lalongisip, who had helped fill in the massive void left by the departure of Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

“‘Yung mindset namin sa last game is we need to get that win para advantage rin namin ‘yun for the placing sa preliminaries,” said the high-leaping , power-spiking Lalongisip. 

That mental edge would be critical in the playoff round where the top six teams clash with the Nos. 12, 11, 10, 9, 8 and 7 team, respectively, with the winners claiming quarterfinal slots and the losers ending up battling each other for the last berths in the novel playin format.

Meanwhile, Capital1 (1-9) and Farm Fresh (4-6) collide at 6:30 p.m.

CIGNAL

HD SPIKERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
