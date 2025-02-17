^

Sports

Handball winners to grace PSA Forum

Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 1:53pm
Handball winners to grace PSA Forum
Beach handball stock photo
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine teams that copped the gold and bronze medals in the recent Southeast Asian Beach Handball Championships serve as the special guests in the Tuesday, February 18, session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The men’s team that bagged the gold composed of Rafael Andrew Agtarap and coach Gabriel Montini De Guzman joins the bronze winning women’s team of coach Jana Franquelli in the weekly session to talk about their successful campaign in the February 10-12 meet held in Suphanburi, Thailand.

Making the other half of the public sports program is the coming running event to be hosted by Women’s Run PH led by founder and president Nicole Dela Cruz in celebration of the International Women’s Month this coming March.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum starts at 10:30 a.m.

HANDBALL

PSA FORUM
