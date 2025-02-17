^

POC to request fund for curlers

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2025 | 12:00am
POC to request fund for curlers
Members of the triumphant Philippine curling team, with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino, show their Asian Winter Games gold medals during a press conference at Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City yesterday.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will request for major funding for the Philippine men’s curling team with the hope of sustaining its rise following a breakthrough gold-medal effort in the ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.

POC president Abraham Tolentino said they will seek help from no less than President Marcos himself.

“They (Filipino bets) are paying for their own expenses, so we really need that financial support to sustain them for all their competitions. If we meet the President, we will make a request to support their journey to the Winter Olympics,” said Tolentino during the presentation of the gold-medal winners to the media yesterday in Tagaytay.

The victorious Filipino curlers in Marc and Enrico Pfister and Christian Haller, Allen Frei and Benjo Delarmente will get P2 million as incentives from government. But it will not be enough.

Curling Pilipinas has yet to get official funding from the government since it was formed only four years ago and got regular membership status from the POC only last year.

