NU's Solomon focused on possibly final season in UAAP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 8:41pm
NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) smashes one in over the defense of La Salle's Alleiah Malaluan (6) and Katrina del Castillo (22) during the Lady Bulldogs' clash with the Lady Spikers Sunday evening at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- This may be the last UAAP season for National University star Alyssa Solomon.

Solomon played a huge part in the Lady Bulldogs’ three-set win over the La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, finishing with 13 points.

The 23-year-old star said that she “already has plans” after the season.

This tidbit of information came after her teammate, Bella Belen, already said that she will be leaving the Lady Bulldogs’ cage – and the UAAP – after this season.

But Solomon insisted that she is remaining focused on their title-retention campaign.

“Every single game, parang ibibigay namin yung best namin para ma-motivate ang maiiwan namin, lalo na maraming bata. Para masanay rin sila sa sarili nila and maging mas confident sila kapag nakikita nila yung ates nila na maganda ang nilalaro,” she told reporters.

“So, parang ma-inspire sila doon,” she added.

But for now, Solomon declined to divulge her plans.

“Kapag may nandiyan sa harap ko, focus lang talaga ako doon,” the 6-foot-2 opposite spiker said.

“Hindi ko muna pinapansin yung sa future kasi mangyayari yan, so dito muna ako sa present,” she added.

Last season, Solomon was named the Finals Most Valuable Player. She also received her second Best Opposite Spiker plum in Season 86.

“Ang goal ko, ipanalo yung every game. Sana healthy lahat, kasi the past two days, daming nai-injury. So yun ang wish ko, lahat, healthy,” she said.

“Confident ako [sa iiwan namin] kasi pare-parehas kami ng tine-training, it’s up to them na kung paano mag-keep up sa skills lalo na pare-parehas ng pinapagawa… Once na may nilabas, dapat same pa rin ng galaw.”

NU will try to make it two in a row as the Lady Bulldogs face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
