Quezon Huskers eye MPBL national title

MANILA, Philippines -- There's no other way for the Quezon Huskers but up in the 7th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season.

The Huskers came close to the top last year, clinching the MPBL South Division championship before getting swept by the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the National Finals.

Aware that manpower shortage stopped them from reaching the pinnacle, the Huskers have tinkered with their roster, beefing up their frontline with Joseph Gabayni and JP Sarao, adding role players Christian Pagaran and Joshua Yerro, and homegrown Emman Tagle.

And with 2022 NCAA Most Valuable Player Will Gozum set to return after sitting out almost the entire Sixth Season due to injury, Quezon team manager Atty Donn Kapunan believes the Huskers have the power to keep the South Division crown and compete evenly against whoever will emerge as North Division champion this year.

"Of course, there are greater expectations now," said Kapunan. "From being (South) division champion, we must take it to the next level. So we're eyeing the national championship na."

Kapunan bared the 6-foot-6 Gozum is "progressing well on his rehab" and will be ready to play by June or July.

Head coach Eric Gonzales will again steer the Huskers in the Seventh Season starting on March 8 and will have the core of last year's team at his disposal.

Returning are top gunners Ljay Gonzales and Judel Fuentes, former MPBL MVP Gab Banal, Jason Opiso and Ximone Sandagon.

Completing the team are big men RJ Minerva, Rodel Gravera and Christian Bunag, Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala, homegrown icon Topeng Lagrama, Alvin Abundo, Alfrancis Tamsi, Diego Dario and Vince Magbuhos.

Kapunan said team owners Rep. Keith Micah Tan and San Andres Mayor Ralph Edward Tan and Quezon Gov. Helen Tan are all out in the Huskers' MPBL title aspirations.

"They want to return the favor to the people of Quezon for their overwhelming support of the Huskers. Almost daily we have engagement, receptions, invitations," said Kapunan, adding they are also playing tune-up games in preparation for their long climb to the MPBL summit.