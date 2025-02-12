Abra Weavers seek MPBL glory

Veteran Mark Yee is expected to provide leadership for the Weavers.

MANILA, Philippines — The new-look Abra Weavers are ready to contend for the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 7th Season crown.

Head coach Yong Garcia made this assessment even if the country's premier regional tournament has yet to start on March 8 at the Central Arena in Ilagan, Isabela.

"I'm satisfied with the team's composition. If my players are 100% healthy, then I believe we can go all the way," said Garcia on Wednesday. "That's why we're preparing and sacrificing a lot for another very long season."

Only three regular players — Mark Yee, Paul Desiderio and Alfred Batino — and three homegrowns — Will Kean Lee, Redel Fabro and Georell Gonzales — are returning for Abra, which created a ripple by making the playoffs with an 18-win, 10-loss record in its maiden stint in the 6th Season.

Eager to do better, the Weavers went on a recruiting binge and hauled in prime catch Encho Serrano, Filipino-Canadian Kascius Small-Martin, and veterans Yousef Taha and Leo Najorda.

Collegiate stars Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo, CJ Austria and Joshua David of De La Salle, and Fil-Canadian Jack Cruz-Dumont of the University of the East were also tapped by Garcia, also the assistant coach of reigning NCAA champion Mapua.

Completing the Weavers' roster are clutch performer Marwin Taywan from San Juan, high-flyer John Uduba from Paranaque, and reliable scorer Jayson Apolonio from Pampanga.

Although the Weavers have been together for only two weeks, Garcia said they have developed some chemistry following daily practices at different venues in Metro Manila.

Garcia said he has tinkered with his system due to the entry of capable players, especially in the wing and backcourt positions.

According to Garcia, they are still waiting for a big man and other passionate players to complete the 22-man roster allowed by the MPBL.

"We're fortunate as (team owner) CongMayor JB Bernos, Congresswoman Ching Bernos and other members of the family have been very supportive of the Weavers," said Garcia, who also praised the Abrenos for embracing the Weavers as their own.