Hideki Matsuyama eyes repeat win at Genesis Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama set a couple of records en route to a stunning victory at the Genesis Invitational last season, but he still wasn’t fully satisfied — he had missed a customary photo with the tournament host, who happens to be Tiger Woods.

The 32-year-old Japanese star won at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles some 12 months ago following a closing 9-under 62, the lowest final round by a winner, and broke a tie with South Korea’s K.J. Choi for most PGA Tour victories by an Asian golfer following his ninth career title.

"Obviously I'm looking forward to defend my title this week and I've heard some rumor that Tiger might be here this Sunday, so hopefully I get that trophy and get that picture with him this week,” Matsuyama said in a press conference.

In order to achieve his goal, Matsuyama will need to overcome a different test and a stellar field as the $20-million showpiece is being played at Torrey Pines Golf Course South Course in San Diego this week due to the tragic wildfires that hit Los Angeles last month. While he did not get his photo with Woods, who had to withdraw from the second round last year due to flu-like symptoms, Matsuyama said he met the golf legend at the Masters two months later.

“He gave me a big smile and congratulated me, so that kind of made it extra special, that winning at Riviera,” he said.

“Obviously before the fire, I was really looking forward to coming back to Riviera, but with the situation, a bit disappointed I wasn't able to come back. (However) feel like I had a really good preparation in the two days so really looking forward to this week.”

Victory at Riviera led to a resurgence in form as Matsuyama ended a frustrating two-year winless drought, and subsequently claimed further wins at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August and The Sentry in Hawaii last month. His most recent triumph saw him establish a new 72-hole winning record of 35-under, and also a new record for most birdies or better with 35 during the week.

Matsuyama, ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, believes that staying healthy and injury free has been key to his recent success.

“I feel like I don't have much injury right now and I've been able to practice more compared to the last two seasons. I think that's maybe the key of me being consistent like this,” said the Japanese, who is currently third on the FedExCup standings.

“Two years ago or before that, I had this injury where I wasn't able to practice as much as I wished. Let's say I wanted to practice for one hour, but because of that I was only able to practice for 15 minutes. I feel like my body being healthy is the key of being in good condition right now,” added the 2021 Masters champion.

The South Course will not be an unfamiliar test for Matsuyama as it is the host venue for the Farmers Insurance Open, which he has played in every edition since 2014. He holds two top-10s at the famed venue, including a best of T3 in 2019 and was T32 at the event three weeks ago.

“It seems like it's going to rain this week and the greens, they were soft today,” said Matsuyama.

The 72-man field will showcase 46 of the world’s top-50 golfers, including No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks ago, and other Asian stars such as Korean quartet Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim.

Tiger Woods, winner of 82 PGA Tour titles, withdrew from the tournament earlier this week as he continues to mourn the loss of his mother, Kultida, who passed away on February 4.

Due to the tragic wildfires, Genesis will donate $8-million in 100 tournament vehicles and cash contributions to relief and rebuilding efforts through the California Rises initiative, which is being supported by the Tour and TGR Live.