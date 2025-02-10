UCAL PGFLEX hoops: Olivarez nips PCU-D for share of lead

Hakim Njiasse registers another double-double of 15 points and 16 boards for the Olivarez Sealions.

Games Thursday

(Paco Arena)

12 p.m. – WCC-ATC vs DIL

2 p.m. – CEU vs LPU-B

4 p.m. – UB vs ICC

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College proved to be steadier down the stretch, slipping past Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 82-80, in the UCAL-PGFLEX Linoleum 7th Season on Monday, February 10, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Struggling all-game long, Christian Allen Vergara rose to the occasion and nailed a clutch floater with 19 seconds left and then completed a vital steal seconds after to lift the Sea Lions past the gritty Dolphins for their fourth straight victory, tying University of Batangas and Manila Central University for the lead at 4-1.

Vergara’s clutch hit also preserved a strong showing from Rodel Renon, who fired a team-high 17 points, and Hakim Njiasse, who finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.

In the other game, reigning titlist Centro Escolar University notched its second straight win with a 77-54 drubbing of Philippine Women’s University — thanks to another stellar performance from Israel Friday.

Friday was a monster down low as he completed another double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds in just almost 22 minutes of action.

Monsour Proel also had 15 while John Escalante added 10 as Olivarez improved to a 4-1 record while sinking PCU-D to a 4-2 slate.

Vergara only had eight points but half of it came when Olivarez exactly needed it in the final frame, putting the Sea Lions ahead, 80-79 before Mark Canlas iced the game with two more free throws.

Kingsley Anaba paced the Dolphins with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Jayr Pronda had 18.

PCU slipped to 3-2, tying Diliman College for fourth to fifth places.